Sonnet Biotherapeutics Holdings, Inc. Announces Adjournment Of Special Meeting

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: SONN) (“Sonnet” or the“Company”) today announced that it has adjourned its special meeting of stockholders (the“Special Meeting”) in order to provide stockholders additional time within which to vote on its proposed business combination (the“Business Combination”) with Hyperliquid Strategies Inc (“HSI”) and Rorschach I LLC (“Rorschach”), and the other proposals to be considered at the special meeting.

As of today, more than 95% of the shares that have been voted on the proposal to approve the Business Combination have been voted in favor. The Company's Board of Directors continues to believe that all of the proposals contained in the proxy statement are advisable and in the best interests of the Company's stockholders to consider and act upon. Therefore, the Company adjourned the Special Meeting to allow time to solicit additional votes to meet the required threshold for the transaction approval of a majority of all outstanding shares.

David Schamis, Chief Executive Officer of HSI and Co-Founder & CIO of Atlas Merchant Capital, commented“While we regret the delay, we are pleased that of the stockholders who have voted on the transaction proposal to date, more than 95% have voted in favor of the Business Combination. Further good news is that HSI's shares have been approved for listing by Nasdaq. While we remain focused on finalizing the Business Combination, we are also incredibly excited about the opportunity and the potential of the Hyperliquid blockchain.”

Special Meeting of Stockholders of Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc.

The adjourned meeting will be held at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on December 2, 2025 at the following url: . The record date for the Special Meeting is October 20, 2025. The Company's Board of Directors unanimously recommends that stockholders vote FOR all proposals on the agenda.

If you have any questions or require any assistance in voting your shares, please call Alliance Advisors LLC at (844) 886-5456.

About Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. is an oncology-focused biotechnology company with a proprietary platform for innovating biologic drugs of single or bifunctional action. Known as FHAB (Fully Human Albumin Binding), the technology utilizes a fully human single chain antibody fragment (scFv) that binds to and“hitch-hikes” on human serum albumin (HSA) for transport to target tissues. Sonnet's FHAB was designed to specifically target tumor and lymphatic tissue, with an improved therapeutic window for optimizing the safety and efficacy of immune modulating biologic drugs. FHAB is the foundation of a modular, plug-and-play construct for potentiating a range of large molecule therapeutic classes, including cytokines, peptides, antibodies, and vaccines.

For more information, please visit Sonnetbio.

About Atlas Merchant Capital LLC

Atlas Merchant Capital LLC was founded to participate in compelling market opportunities in the financial services sector. Based in New York and London, Atlas Merchant Capital was founded by Bob Diamond and David Schamis, who, together with their partners, form a complementary partnership with extensive operating and investing expertise across the financial services landscape.

For more information, please visit

