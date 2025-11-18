Carmax Rolls Out Nationwide At-Home Pickup- Sell Your Car Without Leaving Your Driveway

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Offer Watch tool lets customers track their vehicle's value over time and choose when to sell

RICHMOND, VA, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX), the nation's largest retailer of used cars, is enhancing its industry-leading appraisal experience with two new offerings for consumers. The company is now offering at-home pickup service to the majority of its customers nationwide, enabling them to sell their car from their home or office, and has also introduced Offer Watch, a new tool that helps customers track their car's value over time and choose the right time to sell.

Sell on Your Terms: At-home pickup and Offer Watch build upon CarMax's industry-leading appraisal experience, giving customers more control over how and when they sell their car.

Ultimate Convenience: With at-home pickup now available to the majority of customers nationwide, customers can complete their sale from their home or office. CarMax also offers express drop-off at its more than 250 locations nationwide, giving customers the option for a quick in-store transaction in under 30 minutes. Stay Informed: The new Offer Watch tool helps customers track their vehicle's value over time and stay on top of market trends with no obligation to sell.

These innovations build on CarMax's easy and transparent appraisal experience, which empowers the customer to sell their car on their terms. Customers can get an online offer in two minutes or less, valid for seven days, giving them time to compare their options and make the best decision for them. And, CarMax will buy a customers' vehicle, even if they don't buy a vehicle from CarMax.

“At CarMax, we believe that selling your car should be simple, transparent, and stress-free,” said Jaime DeJesus, Regional Vice President General Manager.“With at-home pickup, we're taking that commitment even further – bringing the experience directly to our customers' doorsteps. We know their time is precious, and this service gives it back to them. It's convenience, control, and confidence – all on their terms.”

New National Campaign Highlights Ease of At-Home Pickup

To highlight the launch of at-home pickup, CarMax is debuting a new national campaign starring NBA standout Donovan Mitchell, who sells his car“Spida Style” to showcase the speed and total ease of the process. The commercial brings CarMax's promise to life, demonstrating that whether you're an NBA star or an everyday driver, selling your car with CarMax is designed for everyone – making the experience as simple as possible from start to finish. With offerings like at-home pickup, CarMax puts customers in the driver's seat and provides them with clarity, confidence and control.

How Does CarMax's At-Home Pickup Work?

CarMax's at-home pickup provides the ultimate convenience, letting customers skip the trip to the store and sell their car from their home or office. After a customer accepts their offer online and schedules a pickup appointment, a CarMax associate will drive to their home to verify the offer, finalize the paperwork, and pick up the car. At-home pickup is available for the majority of CarMax customers. Availability may vary by location, and a fee could apply, see for details.

For those who prefer an in-store experience, CarMax also offers express drop-off. This allows customers to get an appraisal offer online and schedule a time to drop off their vehicle at a CarMax location, where they can finalize their sale in under 30 minutes and leave with payment in-hand. Once the in-store sale is complete, customers can choose to receive a free Lyft ride home within 60 miles of the drop-off location.

How Does CarMax's New Offer Watch Work?

Offer Watch is a free tool designed to help appraisal customers track their vehicle's value over time and make informed decisions about when to sell. By providing basic details, such as vehicle information and mileage, customers receive monthly updated value estimates based on current market conditions, projected mileage, and recent offer data. The Offer Watch dashboard helps customers monitor trends and see how their car's offer changes, helping them budget for their next purchase or understand a future trade-in. No sale is required to use Offer Watch, allowing customers to monitor their vehicle's value at their convenience.

When ready to sell, customers simply confirm their car's details and condition to refresh and redeem their offer. CarMax's nationwide online inventory of more than 45,000 cars provides plenty of options for their next vehicle.

To receive an offer from CarMax on your vehicle and start tracking with Offer Watch, visit .

Why Does Your Trade-In Value Matter?

CarMax wants to inform and empower sellers to make the most of their trade-in, which is one of the biggest ways to help pay for their next car.

According to recent data from Edmunds, a subsidiary of CarMax and trusted car shopping resource, nearly one-third of car shoppers don't factor their current vehicle into the next purchase. In fact, Edmunds' August 2025 data shows that used car buyers who use a trade-in toward their purchase spend an average of $34,186 – a significant increase over the $22,529 that used buyers without a trade-in spend on average. By tracking their vehicle's value over time, customers have the insight to maximize their trade-in and the ability to afford something newer and better.

About CarMax



Founded more than 30 years ago, CarMax set out to fundamentally change the way people buy used cars - offering the honesty and transparency customers deserve. It was the original disruptor to introduce a true "no-haggle" car-buying model, setting a new standard for the industry.

Today, CarMax has grown into the nation's largest retailer of used cars with more than 250 stores nationwide and more than 28,000 associates, and is proud to have been recognized for 21 consecutive years as one of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®.

At CarMax, customers are in the driver's seat. Whether shopping online, in-store, or a combination of both, we make the process seamless and empowering - offering guidance at every step so you feel confident in your purchase.

CarMax gives customers the flexibility to buy a vehicle online and either pick it up quickly in-store through express pickup or have it delivered to their home or workplace with home delivery (available within a 60-mile radius of select stores).

CarMax offers a 10-day Money Back Guarantee so customers have plenty of time to decide if the car they buy is right for their life.

For customers trading in or selling, CarMax will buy your car - even if you don't buy theirs. Get an online offer in two minutes or less; it's good for seven days to compare options. Track your car's estimated value over time with Offer Watch, with no purchase or sale required, and then sell the car from the comfort of your home or office with an at-home pickup.

Customers can shop CarMax's nationwide inventory of more than 50,000 cars with upfront pricing, and have the option to ship to the customer's local store (fee and restrictions may apply), with no pressure to buy. For more information, visit carmax.

