Breast Cancer Screening Tests Market To Reach USD 8.77 Billion By 2034, Shows Steady 7.04% CAGR
|Metric
|Details
|Market Size in 2025
|USD 4.75 Billion
|Projected Market Size in 2034
|USD 8.77 Billion
|CAGR (2025 - 2034)
|7.04
|%
|Leading Region
|North America
|Market Segmentation
|By Test Type, By Sample Type, By Application, By End User, By Region
|Top Key Players
|Hologic Inc., Siemens Healthineers, GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Canon Medical Systems, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Hitachi Medical Corporation, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Samsung Medison Co., Ltd., Mindray Medical International Limited, Varian Medical Systems, Exact Sciences Corporation, Guardant Health, Natera Inc., Biocept Inc., Roche Diagnostics, Abbott Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Illumina Inc., Color Health
What are the Major Drivers in the Market?
A crucial driver is the widening awareness from both governments and private organisations regarding the significance of early detection for higher survival rates is widely supporting the global breast cancer screening tests market progression. Moreover, the key players are promoting major advances in molecular biology to explore innovative diagnostic techniques by applying biomarkers, like ELISA, fluoro-immunoassay, and immunohistochemistry.
What are the Key Drifts in the Market?
- In October 2025, Color Health partnered with Google Cloud to accelerate access to breast cancer screening. In September 2025, the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) made a record-breaking $74.75 million investment in breast cancer research for 2025–2026, funding more than 260 scientists across 16 countries. In July 2025, Medtech Startup the Blue Box closed €3M seed round to revolutionise breast cancer screening.
What is the Emerging limitation in the Market?The need for high investment in the acquisition and maintenance of sophisticated technologies, including 3D mammography, MRI AI in improvements in diagnostics
Regional Analysis
Why did North America Dominate the Market in 2024?
North America held the biggest share of the market in 2024. A rise in cases of breast cancer, quicker advances in screening technology, and supportive public and private initiatives for early detection are impacting the overall expansion. In the initial phase of September 2024, the FDA required that all mammography reports consist of a statement informing patients if they have dense breasts.
For instance,
- In June 2025, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved De Novo authorization to Clairity Breast, the first-ever AI-enabled platform that estimates a woman's risk of developing breast cancer over the next five years.
What Made the Asia Pacific Grow Significantly in the Market in 2024?
In the prospective period, the Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a rapid CAGR in the breast cancer screening tests market. The increasing ageing populations, boosting healthcare spending, and a wider focus on early detection through alliances and the adoption of mobile health technologies are fueling the regional market development. ASAP researchers are exploring a broader range of integration of artificial intelligence (AI), which will further support radiologists, and the implementation of abbreviated MRI as a more accessible and inexpensive screening tool.
For instance,
- In October 2025, Gene Solutions, a leading genetic testing innovator in Asia, partnered with AMPATH (American Institute of Pathology and Laboratory Sciences to introduce a new advanced genomics laboratory in Hyderabad.
Breast Cancer Screening Tests Market: Recent Initiatives in 2025
|Mexico Government
|In October 2025, it invested MX$8 billion in the program to support the Universal Care Model for Breast Cancer.
|IARC and Dharmais Cancer Hospital, Indonesia
|In September 2025, they launched the Ultra3-CBE project to boost breast cancer screening.
Segmental Insights
By test type analysis
Which Test Type Led the Breast Cancer Screening Tests Market in 2024?
The imaging tests segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2024. The segment is primarily driven by growing technological advancements, such as 3D tomosynthesis and AI-enhanced diagnostics. Nowadays, the globe is promoting the use of contrast-enhanced spectral mammography (CESM), which is the latest solution that applies an iodine-based contrast dye to address areas of enhanced blood flow linked with tumours. The market is putting efforts into innovations in AI-enabled thermography, elastography, and MRI with specialised coils.However, the blood marker tests segment will expand rapidly during 2025-2034. The world is focusing on the widespread use of less invasive diagnostic approaches and blood tests, especially liquid biopsies
By sample type analysis
How did the Tissue Biopsy Segment Dominate the Market in 2024?
The tissue biopsy segment held a major share of the breast cancer screening tests market in 2024. The widespread benefits of core-needle and vacuum-assisted biopsies are supporting the reduction of patient discomfort, lowering recovery times, and less complications. Currently, the market is leveraging phenomenal advances in liquid biopsy for real-time monitoring and developments in vacuum-assisted biopsy (VAB) for better samples and minimised invasiveness.Although the blood segment is predicted to register the fastest expansion. Primarily, innovations in blood tests, like liquid biopsies, are assisting the analysis of circulating tumour cells and cell-free DNA. The wider emergence of AI tools, especially RED (Rare Event Detection), is established to enhance the analysis of blood samples, which is robust than current methods that need human oversight. This era is imposing ultra-sensitive liquid biopsies for the prediction of recurrence, testing for treatment resistance, and identifying genetic mutations for targeted therapy
By collection site analysis
Which Collection Site Led the Breast Cancer Screening Tests Market in 2024?
In 2024, the hospitals segment held a dominant share of the market. Hospitals are increasingly using 3D mammography, AI-enabled mammography, molecular breast imaging (MBI), and CEM for more effective cancer detection. They possess various oncologists, radiologists, pathologists, and surgeons to facilitate complete, tailored care, with the use of advanced technologies, like MRI and ultrasound, for screening, diagnosis, and ongoing monitoring.
Moreover, the home-based testing segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth. The rising demand for convenient and accessible solutions for tracking their health, mainly for those who find traditional screening methods challenging or time-consuming. This further transforms wearable devices into an ultrasoundGet the latest insights on life science industry segmentation with our Annual Membership:
By application analysis
What Made the Early Detection Segment Dominant in the Market in 2024?
The early detection segment led with a major revenue share of the breast cancer screening tests market in 2024. The segment is widely driven by escalated survival rates and treatment options, which are further connected with diagnosing the disease in its initial stages. Furthermore, researchers are working on the exploration of the application of markers for breast stiffness in the identification of cancer in dense breasts, and breath analysis, employing electronic nose (E-Nose) technology for cancer detection.
The post-treatment monitoring segment will expand rapidly in the coming era. The globe is focusing on risk-based surveillance, with the rising role of circulating tumour DNA (ctDNA) blood tests for the determination of reduced residual disease. As well as the market is bolstering consistent revolution in advanced imaging techniques, including digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT) and diffusion-weighted imaging (DWI), which supports the post-treatment monitoring.
By end user analysis
Why did the Healthcare Providers Segment Dominate the Market in 2024?
The healthcare providers segment captured the biggest share of the breast cancer screening tests market in 2024. The combination of factors, such as a rise in demand for early detection, continuous innovation and the development of advanced technologies, specifically 3D mammography and AI-driven solutions, and technological advances in screening and diagnostic tools, is fostering the segmental expansion.
On the other hand, the home users segment is anticipated to expand fastest during 2025-2034. Specific immersion of telehealth and remote patient monitoring services has made it convenient for users to consult with healthcare professionals remotely after employing an at-home test. The latest research activity comprises the design of a wearable ultrasound patch, which is introduced into a bra for continuous or often breast monitoring by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).
Revolutionary Developments in the Breast Cancer Screening Tests Market
- In September 2025, Punjab unveiled first-of-its-kind AI-assisted screening devices for early detection of breast cancer, cervical cancer and refractive errors. In September 2025, Axia Women's Health introduced an FDA-granted artificial intelligence (AI) technology with every mammogram at an affordable expense to patients. In January 2025, SimonMed Imaging, a provider of outpatient medical imaging services in the United States, launched its AI-powered Personalized Breast Cancer Detection (PBCD) program.
Breast Cancer Screening Tests Market Key Players List
- Hologic Inc. Siemens Healthineers GE Healthcare Philips Healthcare Canon Medical Systems Fujifilm Holdings Corporation Hitachi Medical Corporation Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation Samsung Medison Co., Ltd. Mindray Medical International Limited Varian Medical Systems Exact Sciences Corporation Guardant Health Natera Inc. Biocept Inc. Roche Diagnostics Abbott Laboratories Thermo Fisher Scientific Illumina Inc. Color Health
Segments Covered in the Report
By Test Type
- Imaging Tests
- Mammography Ultrasound MRI Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (3D Mammography)
- BRCA1/BRCA2 Testing Multi-Gene Panel Testing
- Circulating Tumor DNA (ctDNA) Tests Liquid Biopsy Tests
- Hormone Receptor Testing HER2 Testing
- Molecular Assays MicroRNA Profiling
By Sample Type
- Blood Tissue Biopsy Urine Saliva Others
By Collection Site
- Hospitals Diagnostic Laboratories Clinics Home-Based Testing Others
By Application
- Early Detection Risk Assessment Post-Treatment Monitoring Research & Development Others
By End User
- Healthcare Providers Hospitals Clinics Diagnostic Laboratories Research Institutions Home Users
By Region
- North America
- U.S. Canada
- China Japan India South Korea Thailand
- Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway
- Brazil Mexico Argentina
- South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait
