Breast Cancer Screening Tests Market To Reach USD 8.77 Billion By 2034, Shows Steady 7.04% CAGR

By collection site analysis

Which Collection Site Led the Breast Cancer Screening Tests Market in 2024?

In 2024, the hospitals segment held a dominant share of the market. Hospitals are increasingly using 3D mammography, AI-enabled mammography, molecular breast imaging (MBI), and CEM for more effective cancer detection. They possess various oncologists, radiologists, pathologists, and surgeons to facilitate complete, tailored care, with the use of advanced technologies, like MRI and ultrasound, for screening, diagnosis, and ongoing monitoring.

Moreover, the home-based testing segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth. The rising demand for convenient and accessible solutions for tracking their health, mainly for those who find traditional screening methods challenging or time-consuming. This further transforms wearable devices into an ultrasound

By application analysis

What Made the Early Detection Segment Dominant in the Market in 2024?

The early detection segment led with a major revenue share of the breast cancer screening tests market in 2024. The segment is widely driven by escalated survival rates and treatment options, which are further connected with diagnosing the disease in its initial stages. Furthermore, researchers are working on the exploration of the application of markers for breast stiffness in the identification of cancer in dense breasts, and breath analysis, employing electronic nose (E-Nose) technology for cancer detection.

The post-treatment monitoring segment will expand rapidly in the coming era. The globe is focusing on risk-based surveillance, with the rising role of circulating tumour DNA (ctDNA) blood tests for the determination of reduced residual disease. As well as the market is bolstering consistent revolution in advanced imaging techniques, including digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT) and diffusion-weighted imaging (DWI), which supports the post-treatment monitoring.

By end user analysis

Why did the Healthcare Providers Segment Dominate the Market in 2024?

The healthcare providers segment captured the biggest share of the breast cancer screening tests market in 2024. The combination of factors, such as a rise in demand for early detection, continuous innovation and the development of advanced technologies, specifically 3D mammography and AI-driven solutions, and technological advances in screening and diagnostic tools, is fostering the segmental expansion.

On the other hand, the home users segment is anticipated to expand fastest during 2025-2034. Specific immersion of telehealth and remote patient monitoring services has made it convenient for users to consult with healthcare professionals remotely after employing an at-home test. The latest research activity comprises the design of a wearable ultrasound patch, which is introduced into a bra for continuous or often breast monitoring by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Revolutionary Developments in the Breast Cancer Screening Tests Market



In September 2025, Punjab unveiled first-of-its-kind AI-assisted screening devices for early detection of breast cancer, cervical cancer and refractive errors.

In September 2025, Axia Women's Health introduced an FDA-granted artificial intelligence (AI) technology with every mammogram at an affordable expense to patients. In January 2025, SimonMed Imaging, a provider of outpatient medical imaging services in the United States, launched its AI-powered Personalized Breast Cancer Detection (PBCD) program.



Browse More Insights of Towards Healthcare:

The global carrier screening market size

The global drug screening market size

The global newborn screening market

The global next generation sequencing market

The global cellular health screening market

The bone densitometer market

The global high content screening market

The U.S. drug screening market size

Breast Cancer Screening Tests Market Key Players List



Hologic Inc.

Siemens Healthineers

GE Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Canon Medical Systems

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Hitachi Medical Corporation

Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

Samsung Medison Co., Ltd.

Mindray Medical International Limited

Varian Medical Systems

Exact Sciences Corporation

Guardant Health

Natera Inc.

Biocept Inc.

Roche Diagnostics

Abbott Laboratories

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Illumina Inc. Color Health

Segments Covered in the Report

By Test Type



Imaging Tests



Mammography



Ultrasound



MRI

Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (3D Mammography)

Genomic Tests



BRCA1/BRCA2 Testing

Multi-Gene Panel Testing

Blood Marker Tests



Circulating Tumor DNA (ctDNA) Tests

Liquid Biopsy Tests

Immunohistochemistry Tests



Hormone Receptor Testing

HER2 Testing

Others



Molecular Assays MicroRNA Profiling



By Sample Type



Blood

Tissue Biopsy

Urine

Saliva Others



By Collection Site



Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Clinics

Home-Based Testing Others



By Application



Early Detection

Risk Assessment

Post-Treatment Monitoring

Research & Development Others



By End User



Healthcare Providers

Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

Research Institutions Home Users

By Region



North America



U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea

Thailand

Europe



Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



Sweden



Denmark

Norway

Latin America



Brazil



Mexico

Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA)



South Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia Kuwait



Access our exclusive, data-rich dashboard dedicated to the healthcare market - built specifically for decision-makers, strategists, and industry leaders. The dashboard features comprehensive statistical data, segment-wise market breakdowns, regional performance shares, detailed company profiles, annual updates, and much more. From market sizing to competitive intelligence, this powerful tool is one-stop solution to your gateway.

About Us

Europe Region: +44 778 256 0738

North America Region: +1 8044 4193 44

APAC Region: +91 9356 9282 04

Our Trusted Data Partners