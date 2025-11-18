Elauwit Connection Appoints Sebastian Shahvandi As Chief Growth Officer

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Columbia, South Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2025) -(NASDAQ: ELWT) ("Elauwit" or the "Company"), a national managed services provider delivering turnkey broadband and property-wide WiFi networks for multifamily and student housing communities, today announced the appointment ofas, effective as of November 6, 2025.

Shahvandi brings more than two decades of executive experience in scaling technology, telecom, and enterprise service organizations across commercial, federal, and private equity-backed markets. He joins Elauwit following his tenure as Chief Executive Officer of 7SIGNAL, a leading wireless network performance platform where he repositioned the company for category leadership in mission-critical WiFi and enterprise growth.

Previously, Shahvandi served as Senior Vice President of Growth at IDeaS Revenue Solutions, where he led global go-to-market transformation and accelerated pipeline velocity across SMB, mid-market, and enterprise segments. Prior to that, he was Chief Revenue Officer at Hypori, where he guided the company's expansion in both the enterprise and federal sectors, achieving significant ARR growth and operational scale. Earlier in his career, Shahvandi held senior leadership roles at IMPRES Technology Solutions and Dell Technologies, where he earned the prestigious Michael Dell Award for business performance in the top one percent of global leadership.

At Elauwit, Shahvandi will oversee sales, marketing, and strategic partnerships, unifying customer growth strategy under a single framework that blends data, technology, and financial innovation. His focus includes advancing Elauwit's national market expansion, optimizing the Company's go-to-market engine, and strengthening capital-aligned programs that allow property owners to deploy next-generation connectivity through flexible financial structures.

Barry Rubens, Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"Sebastian has repeatedly demonstrated an ability to scale revenue organizations and transform complex businesses into growth engines. His experience leading high-performance teams across enterprise and infrastructure sectors will be instrumental as Elauwit enters its next phase of accelerated expansion."

Sebastian Shahvandi added:

"Elauwit sits at the intersection of connectivity, infrastructure, and value creation for property owners. I am energized by the opportunity to build on its foundation of technical excellence and financial discipline, creating new paths for owners and investors to modernize their assets while driving sustainable, recurring growth."

About Elauwit

Elauwit is a national managed services provider that designs, builds, and operates premium broadband and property-wide WiFi networks for multifamily and student housing communities. With a focus on service quality, reliability, and measurable asset value, Elauwit enables property owners to deliver always-on connectivity as a modern amenity and a source of recurring NOI growth.

