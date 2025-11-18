Duda Unveils Native Bookings Tool To Help Agencies Drive Client Growth

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Boulder, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2025) - Duda, the professional website builder for digital marketing agencies and SaaS platforms, has launched Duda Bookings, a native tool that lets small businesses manage and accept appointments directly on their websites.







Duda Bookings

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



With Duda Bookings, agencies can now build booking-enabled sites at scale using Duda's Site Themes, workflows, and templates, eliminating the need for third-party apps.

The feature streamlines operations and gives clients a simple, built-in solution for generating leads and revenue online.

"Small businesses shouldn't have to juggle multiple tools just to manage appointments," said Itai Sadan, Co-founder and CEO of Duda. "With Duda Bookings, we're giving agencies a seamless, integrated way to help their clients get booked online faster and more efficiently than ever before."

Ideal for service-based industries from salons and accountants to home service providers, the tool enables quick setup of appointment types, staff availability, and booking widgets directly from the Duda editor.

Booked appointments automatically appear in one centralized dashboard, while both clients and admins receive instant email notifications.

Duda Bookings also syncs with Google, Apple, and Outlook calendars to reduce no-shows and keep schedules organized. Future updates will add paid bookings, discounts, multi-staff support, and enhanced reminders to expand the platform's flexibility.

For the full list of Duda Bookings features and subscription options, visit .

About Duda

Duda is a leading white label web building platform for digital agencies, SaaS platforms, and web professionals offering web design services to SMBs. From its industry-leading AI Assistant to advanced API-driven automation workflows, Duda offers web professionals a comprehensive suite of tools to build pixel-perfect, feature-rich websites efficiently and at scale-all on a flexible platform that can be fully customized to match their go-to-market strategy and ideal customer experience. As the top platform for Core Web Vitals, a critical metric for SEO performance, Duda makes it easy for web professionals to deliver a superior digital presence and outstanding performance to their customers under their own brand. More than 22,000 organizations have trusted Duda to build 1 million active websites. For more information, visit .

Media Contact

Shawn Davis

... --br-corporateLinkBack">To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: href="/company/10587/DesignRush">DesignRush