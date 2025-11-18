Danchurchaid: Football World Cup At Risk

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Right now, nations are securing their final places at the Football World Cup in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. But the fight on the field may prove to be the least of the challenges ahead.

According to the organisation Football for Future, the infrastructure for the tournament is not adapted to the changing weather conditions caused by the climate crisis. They emphasise that 14 out of 16 stadiums are not suited to handle the increasingly extreme climate conditions across the Americas.

DanChurchAid has joined forces with Football for Future and Common Goals to highlight the urgent need for climate adaptation-not only for football stadiums but across the entire world, especially in the poorest countries.

Jonas Nøddekær, Secretary General of DanChurchAid, states:

"The climate crisis is already here, and the consequences are alarming. We can see it in the world of football, but it is even more evident in the world's poorest countries. We must adapt to a new climate reality where floods and droughts become increasingly common. Together with Football for Future and Common Goals, we are now launching a series of campaign videos under the title 'One Game. One Planet ' to highlight the need for climate adaptation.”

DanChurchAid's climate adviser, Mattias Söderberg, is currently present at the COP30 negotiations in Brazil, where he is pushing for climate adaptation to be given higher priority:

“Unfortunately, the world's politicians are not defending our planet the way football players defend their goal - and that is why it is crucial that everyone with a voice speaks up about the need for climate adaptation. The threat to the world of football may very well mobilise many people in the fight for climate action.”

Professional footballer and DanChurchAid ambassador Sofie Junge is clear:“There is one game we cannot afford to lose. And that is the climate fight.”

A number of the world's top female footballers are also speaking out and demanding climate action now, including:

.Jessie Fleming

.Jasmyne Spencer

.Elena Linari

Football for Future is a non-profit organisation working to build an environmentally sustainable culture in football.

Common Goal is a social movement that uses football to drive positive social change.