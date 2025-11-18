403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Amiri Diwan Minister, Crown Prince's Diwan Chief Receive Foreign Ambassadors
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 18 (KUNA) -- Minister of the Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah and Head of His Highness the Crown Prince's Diwan Sheikh Thamer Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace on Tuesday ambassadors of Tajikistan, Oman, EU, and Italy.
During their meeting with Tajikistan's Ambassador and Dean of the Diplomatic Corps to Kuwait, Dr. Zubaydullo Zubaydov, they reviewed bilateral relations and ways to further develop them in all fields, especially in commerce and economic aspects.
During their meeting with the Omani Ambassador to Kuwait, Dr. Saleh Al-Kharousi, they underscored the strong historic ties between Kuwait and Oman and the shared commitment to expand cooperation for the benefit of both countries and their peoples.
During their meeting with the Ambassador of the European Union to Kuwait, Anne Koistinen, they reaffirmed the strong Kuwait-EU partnership and the commitment to expanding cooperation and dialogue, while discussing regional and international developments of mutual concern.
During their meeting with the Italian Ambassador to Kuwait, Lorenzo Morini, they reaffirmed the strong bilateral relations and the mutual keenness to expand cooperation in various fields for common benefit. (end)
kdo
During their meeting with Tajikistan's Ambassador and Dean of the Diplomatic Corps to Kuwait, Dr. Zubaydullo Zubaydov, they reviewed bilateral relations and ways to further develop them in all fields, especially in commerce and economic aspects.
During their meeting with the Omani Ambassador to Kuwait, Dr. Saleh Al-Kharousi, they underscored the strong historic ties between Kuwait and Oman and the shared commitment to expand cooperation for the benefit of both countries and their peoples.
During their meeting with the Ambassador of the European Union to Kuwait, Anne Koistinen, they reaffirmed the strong Kuwait-EU partnership and the commitment to expanding cooperation and dialogue, while discussing regional and international developments of mutual concern.
During their meeting with the Italian Ambassador to Kuwait, Lorenzo Morini, they reaffirmed the strong bilateral relations and the mutual keenness to expand cooperation in various fields for common benefit. (end)
kdo
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment