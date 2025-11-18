403
Ukrainian President Talks To Spanish Leaders As He Seeks More Military Aid From Europe
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MADRID, Nov 18 (KUNA) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held talks on Tuesday with leading Spanish legislators as part of his European campaign to rally further support for his armed forces, engaged in a four-year war with invading Russian forces.
The Spanish Royal Palace said in a statement Zelensky held discussions with the parliament speaker (the Congress of Deputies) Francina Armengol and Pedro Ojeda, the Senate chairperson, focusing on means of boosting bilateral relations and latest developments on the Ukrainian arena.
It added that King Felipe VI would hold talks later with Zelensky on allocation of military aid for the Ukrainian Army after the guest's planned meeting with representatives of the Spanish military industries. Later today, Zelensky will meet Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to work out new deals for military support for Ukraine.
In televised remarks, Foreign Minister Jose Albares affirmed Madrid had provided Ukraine with euro one billion worth of military assistance in 2024, hoping that Madrid would "reach the same level at least of purchasing Ukrainian military hardware."
Moreover, he stated that his country has hosted since outbreak of the Ukraine war 250,000 "Ukrainian citizens including 40,000 children registered in the Spanish schools" (stopping short of labelling them as refugees).
Spain's concern for Ukraine exceeds the war and covers reconstruction and joining the European Union, Albares added.
Zelensky's current visit to Spain is the third since start of the Ukraine war. Spain had honored a previous deal with Ukraine to provide it with euro one billion worth of aid.
The Ukrainian leader had begun his current European whirlwind with a visit to Greece where he made a deal to import liquefied gas, originally from the United States of America. He had later proceeded to France where he met President Emmanuel Macron.
Greek terminals have been receiving US gas as substitute to Russian gas, banned by some European countries.
Zelensky and Macron signed a letter of intent for Kyiv to purchase French Rafale fighter jets, along with next-generation air defense systems and various military equipment to bolster Ukraine's defensive capabilities. (end)
