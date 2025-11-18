403
Spouse Of Vietnamese PM Visits Al-Salam Palace Museum
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 18 (KUNA) -- The spouse of the Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Le Thi Bich Tran, and her accompanying delegation visited Al-Salam Palace Museum on Tuesday, accompanied by Minister of Social Affairs and Family and Childhood Affairs Dr. Amthal Al-Huwaila.
She was received upon arrival by the wife of His Highness the Prime Minister, Mrs. Mona Al-Kulaib, and the General Supervisor of the museum, Sheikha Mona Al-Jaber Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah.
The tour included various sections of the museum and its historical artifacts and documents that highlight important aspects of the history of the State of Kuwait, in addition to its main wings: the Museum of the History of Kuwait through its rulers, the Museum of the History of Al-Salam Palace, and the Museum of the History of Civilizations that settled in Kuwait. (end)
