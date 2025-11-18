Rajasthan Receives Water Conservation Public Participation Award For Third Time

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Nov 18 (IANS) Rajasthan has once again been recognised nationally for its exemplary efforts in water management and community-driven conservation.

The state has been awarded the“Water Conservation Public Participation Award” for the third time, securing third place among the best-performing states in the country.

The award was presented at a ceremony held at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, on Tuesday.

President Droupadi Murmu, Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Paatil, Minister of State V. Somanna, and Minister of State for Jal Shakti Raj Bhushan Chaudhary jointly conferred the honour.

Additional Secretary and Chief Engineer of the Water Resources Department, Bhuvan Bhaskar, received the award on behalf of the state.

Barmer district earned the first rank at the national level under the“Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari 1.0” category for its outstanding contributions to water conservation.

Along with Barmer, eight other districts-Bhilwara, Jaipur, Udaipur, Alwar, Baran, Dungarpur, Chittorgarh, and Sikar-were also felicitated in various categories for their dedication to building a water-secure India.

Congratulating the state, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said Rajasthan is moving ahead with strong resolve toward water conservation and water harvesting.

He highlighted that unprecedented progress has been made through extensive public participation under the Vande Ganga Jal Sanrakshan–Jan Abhiyan and the Karmabhoomi to Matribhoomi Abhiyan, resulting in significant achievements in water storage and groundwater recharge across the state.