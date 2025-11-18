Emirates President Tim Clark Says Airline Ensuring Boeing Fulfills $38 Billion Aircraft Order: Report
Emirates President Tim Clark reportedly said that the airline was putting pressure on Boeing to ensure the delivery of the $38 billion order placed this week.
Clark at the Dubai Airshow noted that he had faith Boeing could“restore [its] former glory,” according to a CNBC report. He added that the Dubai-based carrier was doing what it could to ensure that Boeing holds up its end of the agreement.
On Monday, Boeing and Emirates signed a new order at Dubai Airshow, where the airline placed an order for 65 additional 777X jets. This brings Emirates' 777X orderbook, consisting of the 777-9 and 777-8 models, to 270 aeroplanes.
