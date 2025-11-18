Eastern Cape National Council Of Provinces (NCOP) Delegation Kick-Starts Provincial Week Programme

The Eastern Cape delegation of the permanent delegates to the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) starts its visit to the province as part of the Provincial Week Programme with engagements with the Premier of the province, MECs and heads of departments.

The permanent delegates to the NCOP are on the Provincial Week- NCOP's flagship annual programme - to their home provinces to monitor challenges encountered during implementation of projects.



The Provincial Whip and the leader of the Eastern Cape delegation, Nkosi Mwelo Nonkonyane said the EC delegation was keen on understanding how those impacted by floods in the OR Tambo region were being accommodated.



He said:“We are also keen on how intervention by government to help our people is going. We will visit the infrastructure projects like the uMzimvubu Dam. Infrastructure was identified by government as key to creating jobs and growing the economy. We witness that in the Eastern Cape roads. It seems the province is a construction site and we want to see more.”



The delegation will be addressed by the Premier of the Eastern Cape, Mr Oscar Mabuyane this morning.





