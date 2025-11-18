403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump is open to launching strikes in Mexico against drug cartels
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said Monday that he is open to ordering strikes in Mexico to combat drug cartels, regardless of opposition from Mexican authorities.
Asked whether he would consider striking Mexico or sending US troops to tackle drug smuggling, Trump replied that it would be “OK” with him.
“Would I launch strikes in Mexico to stop drugs? OK with me, whatever we have to do to stop drugs,” Trump said. He did not clarify whether he would seek Mexico’s permission but asserted that the country’s authorities know “how I stand.”
“We know every route, we know the addresses of every drug lord,” he added. “They’re killing our people. That’s like a war. Would I do it? I’d be proud to.”
The US has increasingly accused Mexico of failing to curb drug-smuggling networks, particularly those trafficking fentanyl, and earlier this year imposed sweeping sanctions on Mexican banks, companies, and alleged cartel-linked individuals, along with a 25% tariff on Mexican imports.
While Mexico has cooperated with Washington in the anti-drug campaign, it firmly rejects any foreign military presence. President Claudia Sheinbaum has repeatedly said US military action in Mexico without her consent will not happen, arguing it would violate Mexican sovereignty.
Potential strikes would expand the Trump administration’s campaign against narcotics trafficking in Central and South America. Trump has labeled Colombian President Gustavo Petro and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro “drug leaders” and earlier sent a naval armada to the western Caribbean to combat drug smuggling. Since September, US forces have struck 21 alleged drug-smuggling vessels, killing more than 80 people.
Trump said he would be “proud” to strike cocaine factories in Colombia and did not rule out sending troops to Venezuela.
The US buildup and strikes have drawn criticism: Petro, sanctioned last month by Washington, called Trump “a barbarian,” while Maduro warned the actions could spark a “forever war” in the region.
Asked whether he would consider striking Mexico or sending US troops to tackle drug smuggling, Trump replied that it would be “OK” with him.
“Would I launch strikes in Mexico to stop drugs? OK with me, whatever we have to do to stop drugs,” Trump said. He did not clarify whether he would seek Mexico’s permission but asserted that the country’s authorities know “how I stand.”
“We know every route, we know the addresses of every drug lord,” he added. “They’re killing our people. That’s like a war. Would I do it? I’d be proud to.”
The US has increasingly accused Mexico of failing to curb drug-smuggling networks, particularly those trafficking fentanyl, and earlier this year imposed sweeping sanctions on Mexican banks, companies, and alleged cartel-linked individuals, along with a 25% tariff on Mexican imports.
While Mexico has cooperated with Washington in the anti-drug campaign, it firmly rejects any foreign military presence. President Claudia Sheinbaum has repeatedly said US military action in Mexico without her consent will not happen, arguing it would violate Mexican sovereignty.
Potential strikes would expand the Trump administration’s campaign against narcotics trafficking in Central and South America. Trump has labeled Colombian President Gustavo Petro and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro “drug leaders” and earlier sent a naval armada to the western Caribbean to combat drug smuggling. Since September, US forces have struck 21 alleged drug-smuggling vessels, killing more than 80 people.
Trump said he would be “proud” to strike cocaine factories in Colombia and did not rule out sending troops to Venezuela.
The US buildup and strikes have drawn criticism: Petro, sanctioned last month by Washington, called Trump “a barbarian,” while Maduro warned the actions could spark a “forever war” in the region.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment