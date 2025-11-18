403
PAC’s Innovative 4-in-1 Makeup Brush Sets a New Standard in Compact Beauty Tools
(MENAFN- Value360india) PAC Cosmetics, an Indian premium makeup brand, has expanded its innovation-led lineup with the launch of its new 4-in-1 Makeup Brush, a patented, travel-friendly tool designed to simplify full-face makeup application on the go. Priced at ₹995, this compact multitasking brush offers convenience, performance, and sleek engineering, making it ideal for today’s fast-moving beauty enthusiasts.
The PAC 4-in-1 Makeup Brush combines four essential tools in one smart, space-saving design. It features a multi-purpose cream and powder brush, a slanted concealer brush, and two precision eyeshadow brushes that allow users to create seamless everyday looks without carrying a full kit. What sets this product apart is its innovative handle, which includes three built-in magnetic compartments that securely hold the detachable brushes in place, ensuring an organized, mess-free experience whether at home or on the move. The brush’s ergonomic structure offers a comfortable grip, enabling controlled and precise application for both beginners and professionals, while its high-quality bristles deliver smooth, even coverage that enhances the final finish.
“With consumers increasingly seeking compact and multifunctional solutions, we designed a product that brings together the power of four professional brushes in one smart, travel-ready format,” said Bonish Jain, Founder and Director at PAC Cosmetics. “The 4-in-1 Makeup Brush reflects our commitment to practical innovation, high performance, and user-friendly design.”
Despite its multifunctionality, the brush remains extremely compact and lightweight, fitting easily within the palm or slipping into a mini travel pouch. This makes it an ideal companion for travel, work, quick touch-ups, or any situation that demands convenience without sacrificing quality. From applying base products with the larger multi-purpose brush to targeting under-eye areas with the concealer brush and adding dimension to the eyes with the two eyeshadow brushes, the PAC 4-in-1 Makeup Brush covers every essential step of a daily makeup routine effortlessly.
