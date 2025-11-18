403
Hasbro Brings the 90-Year Legacy of Monopoly to India’s Cashless Generation with New App Banking Edition
(MENAFN- The Mavericks) National, 18th November 2025: For 90 years, Monopoly has been more than a board game — it’s been a global language of family time, friendly rivalries, and shared memories. As the world’s most loved board game marks this milestone, Hasbro India brings the celebration home with the launch of the Monopoly App Banking Edition - a modern, cashless twist on the timeless classic. Blending nostalgia with innovation, this edition reimagines the joy of Monopoly for India’s fast-growing digital-first generation.
Born in the era of paper money and banker notes, Monopoly has evolved with every generation — from the rise of cities and industries to today’s cashless, connected world. In the new App Banking Edition, players replace paper currency with a free companion app that acts as the Banker, seamlessly handling all transactions through card taps and digital tracking. The result: the same beloved gameplay, now faster, smarter, and in step with how India plays, pays, and connects.
What’s New in the Monopoly App Banking Edition:
The Monopoly App Banking Edition brings a modern upgrade to the world’s most iconic board game. Designed for 2–6 players aged 8 and above, this edition replaces paper cash with a mobile banking app that handles every transaction digitally — from property purchases to rent payments. Each player uses a bank card to tap and transfer money, while the free Monopoly app acts as the central banker, tracking balances and automating play.
Featuring new cards, tokens, and interactive mini-games, the edition also introduces faster playtime and fresh digital animations that make every roll more exciting. The game includes a foldable game board, property cards with scannable codes, six player tokens, bank cards, dice, and easy-to-follow instructions — all designed to preserve the charm of classic Monopoly while embracing a digital future.
“For generations, Monopoly has been a shared ritual across Indian homes — a game that teaches, connects, and entertains in equal measure,” said Nilay Verma, Head – India & Southeast Asia, Hasbro India. “At Hasbro, we believe everything starts with play; it’s where imagination takes root and connections thrive. As we celebrate 90 years of this global icon, we’re proud to reimagine Monopoly for the world of today — blending nostalgia with innovation so every new generation continues to learn, laugh, and play together. India has always cherished togetherness and creativity — and that’s exactly what Monopoly stands for.”
To extend the experience beyond the board, Hasbro is hosting an immersive in-store celebration at Hamleys, inviting families to rediscover the magic of Monopoly through live play zones and interactive challenges.
In partnership with Sunday Bricks, Monopoly will also step into classrooms across India through a series of play-based workshops with leading schools. The initiative aims to highlight how play can nurture real-world skills like negotiation, teamwork, communication, and resilience — all values that have been at the heart of Monopoly for 90 years.
As Monopoly celebrates 90 years of bringing families together, this newest edition invites India’s digital generation to experience the joy of play — one tap at a time.
