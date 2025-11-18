403
The University of Manchester – Dubai Champions Women’s Leadership at the Forbes Middle East Women’s Summit in Riyadh
(MENAFN- teamlewis) Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, 18 November 2025: The University of Manchester – Dubai participated in the Forbes Middle East Women’s Summit, held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The Summit brought together leading voices from across the region and beyond, celebrating the achievements of women in government, business, academia, and the charitable sector, and advancing the dialogue on female leadership and sustainable development.
The University of Manchester – Dubai’s participation in this prestigious event underlines its commitment to fostering women’s leadership and supporting talent development across the Middle East. Since its establishment in Dubai in 2006, the Middle East branch has empowered thousands of working professionals, including a growing number of women who are now among the region’s top leaders and performers. Today, the Middle East branch stands as the largest and most diverse in the University’s international network, with students representing 109 nationalities.
Speaking at the Summit, Randa Bessiso, Founding Director, Middle East, joined a panel of distinguished leaders and shared insights from her own journey and the University’s work in empowering women. “Women are reaching leadership positions in all walks of life and across all sectors. They play a hugely significant role in social and economic development, and are vital in meeting the call to action for a more sustainable world. While barriers remain, the support and encouragement for women in leadership have never been greater. The single biggest barrier to success is often self-confidence, and it is our responsibility to nurture that confidence and provide the right opportunities,” Bessiso commented.
The University’s teaching approach, the Manchester Method – learning by doing – enables students to work on real-world challenges, build confidence, and excel academically. The branch’s female students are among its top performers, and the latest Global MBA cohort in Dubai included the largest group of female students since launch. “Who you study with matters,” Bessiso added. “Our students are senior professionals from diverse backgrounds, and the peer learning experience is invaluable. We also showcase our female students and alumni to inspire others and ensure a continuous pipeline of talent.”
Bessiso also highlighted the importance of structured talent development for organisations seeking to support women’s growth: “Talent and leadership are genderless. Organisations must identify individuals with leadership potential and provide the right support at the right time. Programmes such as mentoring, networking, and access to learning are essential. Celebrating and sharing success stories encourages others and builds a culture of collaboration and empathy.”
The University of Manchester – Dubai continues to develop partnerships with leading companies, professional bodies, and social responsibility partners across the region. Its mission is to make a difference through teaching, research, and social responsibility, and to foster a vibrant community of students and alumni. Participation in the Forbes Middle East Women’s Summit reflects the University’s ongoing commitment to supporting the region’s ambitions for innovation, inclusion, and sustainable growth.
