403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Haryana Lost Over ₹850 Crore to Cyber Fraud; Citizens Losing More Than ₹40 Crore Every Month
(MENAFN- sloughpr) The threat of cyber fraud is steadily increasing in the state of Haryana. The state has lost ₹850 crore to digital frauds in 2024, with Gurugram alone accounting for one-fifth of the total cases during this period, said Mr. Vikas Beniwal, Sub-Inspector, PS Cyber Manesar. He was speaking at the nationwide fraud awareness programme “Knock Out Digital Fraud” jointly organized by Haryana Police and Bajaj Finance Ltd (BFL) at Government College, Sidhrawali. Around 250 students and faculty members of the college attended the awareness programme.
Elaborating further on various kinds of frauds, Mr. Beniwal said, “The biggest reasons people fall victim are ignorance, greed and apprehension. Fraudsters use tactics like digital arrest, investment scams and task-based fraud to isolate victims, exploit psychology and drain their life savings. Whenever someone calls asking for money or account details, there should be no second thought—they are a fraudster. Awareness is the only real defence.”
“Cybercrime is rising at an alarming pace. In Gurugram alone, more than 25,000 cybercrime cases have been reported in 2024. In the event of cyber fraud, the victim should promptly file a complaint with the cyber police, as it significantly increases the chances of recovering the lost amount. The first three hours are considered the golden period for reporting such incidents,” he further said adding that total of 5000 arrests have been done so far in reported cases.
In 2024-25, the Haryana Police recovered ₹100 crore from cyber fraud cases. Across India, losses have crossed ₹22,800 crore in the same period—an increase of nearly 40% from last year.
Addressing the awareness campaign, Mr. Rajeshpal, Assistant Sub-Inspector, PS Cyber Manesar, Haryana said, “Our country is progressing, and as we grow stronger, cyber fraud has become a form of economic war against us. This is why nationwide fraud awareness is essential. You must stay alert and protect yourselves from tempting offers, suspicious links, and social media tricks. Fraudsters operate from abroad and use our own carelessness against us.”
“By not sharing your bank details, always verifying before you act, and staying alert, one can easily protect themselves from cyber fraud,” he added.
Mr. Satyender Kumar, Assistant Sub-Inspector, PS Cyber Manesar, Haryana said, “Cyber fraud has now become a business, operating through clusters across the country. As communication and digital connectivity have increased, our vulnerabilities have also grown. he most important thing is awareness. If you ever suspect cyber fraud, call 1930 immediately because early action greatly improves the chances of stopping the transaction. Avoid sharing access, avoid suspicious APK files, and do not link the same number to every platform,”.
Speaking at the occasion, Professor P.K. Malik, Government College Sidhrawali, said, ‘India’s youth can play an important role in spreading awareness against different forms of cybercrime and protecting their families and communities by staying alert and informed.’”
Bajaj Finance Ltd (BFL), India’s largest non-banking financial company in the private sector, and a part of Bajaj Finserv is organising a nationwide financial literacy and cyber fraud awareness programme which aims to inform digital users about different types of threats, and best practices to safeguard finances.
The nationwide campaign is aligned with the Reserve Bank of India’s 2024 guidelines on Fraud Risk management for NBFCs, which emphasizes early detection, staff accountability, and public engagement to make the digital ecosystem safer for everyone.
The nationwide awareness programme offers the cyber community valuable safety tips on safeguarding personal and sensitive information. This includes refraining from sharing OTPs, PINs, clicking on suspicious emails, SMSs, links, QR codes and downloading applications from unknown sources. It includes a series of interactive workshops, digital awareness drives, and community outreach programs across major cities and towns.
The programme is focused on drawing citizens’ attention to common financial frauds committed by scammers including fake social media accounts, WhatsApp groups and websites that mimic financial companies, falsely claiming affiliation and impersonating their employees.
Elaborating further on various kinds of frauds, Mr. Beniwal said, “The biggest reasons people fall victim are ignorance, greed and apprehension. Fraudsters use tactics like digital arrest, investment scams and task-based fraud to isolate victims, exploit psychology and drain their life savings. Whenever someone calls asking for money or account details, there should be no second thought—they are a fraudster. Awareness is the only real defence.”
“Cybercrime is rising at an alarming pace. In Gurugram alone, more than 25,000 cybercrime cases have been reported in 2024. In the event of cyber fraud, the victim should promptly file a complaint with the cyber police, as it significantly increases the chances of recovering the lost amount. The first three hours are considered the golden period for reporting such incidents,” he further said adding that total of 5000 arrests have been done so far in reported cases.
In 2024-25, the Haryana Police recovered ₹100 crore from cyber fraud cases. Across India, losses have crossed ₹22,800 crore in the same period—an increase of nearly 40% from last year.
Addressing the awareness campaign, Mr. Rajeshpal, Assistant Sub-Inspector, PS Cyber Manesar, Haryana said, “Our country is progressing, and as we grow stronger, cyber fraud has become a form of economic war against us. This is why nationwide fraud awareness is essential. You must stay alert and protect yourselves from tempting offers, suspicious links, and social media tricks. Fraudsters operate from abroad and use our own carelessness against us.”
“By not sharing your bank details, always verifying before you act, and staying alert, one can easily protect themselves from cyber fraud,” he added.
Mr. Satyender Kumar, Assistant Sub-Inspector, PS Cyber Manesar, Haryana said, “Cyber fraud has now become a business, operating through clusters across the country. As communication and digital connectivity have increased, our vulnerabilities have also grown. he most important thing is awareness. If you ever suspect cyber fraud, call 1930 immediately because early action greatly improves the chances of stopping the transaction. Avoid sharing access, avoid suspicious APK files, and do not link the same number to every platform,”.
Speaking at the occasion, Professor P.K. Malik, Government College Sidhrawali, said, ‘India’s youth can play an important role in spreading awareness against different forms of cybercrime and protecting their families and communities by staying alert and informed.’”
Bajaj Finance Ltd (BFL), India’s largest non-banking financial company in the private sector, and a part of Bajaj Finserv is organising a nationwide financial literacy and cyber fraud awareness programme which aims to inform digital users about different types of threats, and best practices to safeguard finances.
The nationwide campaign is aligned with the Reserve Bank of India’s 2024 guidelines on Fraud Risk management for NBFCs, which emphasizes early detection, staff accountability, and public engagement to make the digital ecosystem safer for everyone.
The nationwide awareness programme offers the cyber community valuable safety tips on safeguarding personal and sensitive information. This includes refraining from sharing OTPs, PINs, clicking on suspicious emails, SMSs, links, QR codes and downloading applications from unknown sources. It includes a series of interactive workshops, digital awareness drives, and community outreach programs across major cities and towns.
The programme is focused on drawing citizens’ attention to common financial frauds committed by scammers including fake social media accounts, WhatsApp groups and websites that mimic financial companies, falsely claiming affiliation and impersonating their employees.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment