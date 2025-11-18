403
Libya’s energy sector opens new chapter as international investment returns
(MENAFN- Oxford Business Group) Oxford Business Group signs Memorandum of Understanding with National Oil Corporation for energy-focused edition of The Report: Libya 2026
Tripoli, November 2025: Libya’s evolving energy landscape and renewed engagement with international investors will take centre stage in The Report: Libya 2026, produced by Oxford Business Group (OBG) in partnership with the National Oil Corporation (NOC).
The collaboration comes as Libya prepares to launch its first oil and gas bidding round in 17 years, a move expected to attract major international companies and signal growing confidence in the country’s energy potential. Under the Memorandum of Understanding, the NOC will serve as OBG’s research partner for the energy chapter of the upcoming report, providing data and insights on sector performance, investment priorities, and infrastructure rehabilitation.
The partnership also marks a milestone for OBG, which returns to the Libyan market after 16 years with a special edition of its flagship publication. The new report will analyse the legal and regulatory reforms shaping the country’s energy industry and highlight investment opportunities emerging in gas development, renewables, and local services.
Masoud Suleman, Chairman of the National Oil Corporation, said the partnership reflected Libya’s renewed commitment to transparency and international engagement.
“The NOC is working to ensure that Libya’s energy sector is open, competitive, and governed by clear rules. The upcoming bidding round represents a practical step towards sustainable growth and stronger partnerships with global investors. Working with Oxford Business Group allows us to present these efforts through an independent and credible global platform,” he said.
Lea Le Ngoc, OBG’s Country Director for Libya, noted that the timing of the collaboration underscored the significance of the country’s re-entry into global energy markets.
“Libya’s energy sector is entering a period of renewed activity driven by reform, investment, and diversification. Our partnership with the National Oil Corporation enables us to document this progress with depth and accuracy, offering readers a clear perspective on the opportunities and challenges shaping the country’s economic recovery,” she said.
OBG’s agreement with the NOC complements its wider engagement with key national institutions, including the Central Bank of Libya. Together, these collaborations reflect the country’s broader strategy to attract foreign investment and strengthen its position as a reliable energy and investment destination.
