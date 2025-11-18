403
Dozens Get Arrested After Protest in Mexico City
(MENAFN) At least 18 individuals were taken into custody following a substantial demonstration over the weekend in Mexico City, organized to protest the president’s management of violent crime, according to an announcement from the Public Prosecutor’s Office on Monday.
During a press briefing, Mexico City’s chief prosecutor, Bertha Alcalde Lujan, stated that those apprehended have been formally charged after violent confrontations erupted between protestors and law enforcement officers.
The accusations range from property damage to assault and attempted homicide.
“They opened several investigation files based on complaints for the crimes of assault, theft and damage to property as well as referrals made by elements of the Secretariat of Citizen Security. All of the people detained were given medical evaluations, had contact with their families and have accredited legal defense,” Alcalde Lujan explained.
Among those detained, three face attempted murder investigations, five are charged with resisting arrest, two with robbery and assault, and eight with battery and assault.
On Saturday, thousands of protesters gathered at the Zocalo, the capital’s historic main square, to voice their concerns over the country’s insecurity crisis, which is largely linked to drug cartels and the administration of President Claudia Sheinbaum.
On Saturday, thousands of protesters gathered at the Zocalo, the capital’s historic main square, to voice their concerns over the country’s insecurity crisis, which is largely linked to drug cartels and the administration of President Claudia Sheinbaum.
