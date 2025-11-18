Transunion And Snappt Collaborate To Improve Efficiency In Multifamily Leasing

CHICAGO, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) announced today a strategic partnership with Snappt, a leader in multifamily fraud detection and income verification. This alliance integrates Snappt's Applicant Trust Platform TM directly into TransUnion's TruVisionTM Resident Screening, providing property managers with a unified solution that enhances income verification and helps build greater confidence in leasing decisions.

“This strategic partnership reflects the growing need for integrated verification across the leasing journey,” said Kyle Nelson, VP of Corporate Strategy at Snappt.“As one of the most recognized names in consumer trust, TransUnion brings decades of experience in the background screening industry.”

TransUnion's rental screening solutions help property managers mitigate risk and reduce costs by providing comprehensive, data-driven insights into a prospective tenant's background, including Resident Score, a proprietary scoring model specifically designed to help predict eviction risk. Snappt's income verification solutions deliver efficiency by verifying and detecting fraudulent documents and helping ensure income statements are reliable.

With the launch of this new strategic partnership, TransUnion customers will gain access to Snappt's sophisticated income verification solutions, seamlessly integrated into TruVision's premiere rental screening workflow-creating a unified solution that empowers property management companies with greater efficiency and confidence in tenant screening.

“This strategic collaboration is a mutual win for Snappt and TransUnion customers,” said Maitri Johnson, SVP and head of TransUnion's tenant and employment screening business.“By combining our strengths, both companies can deliver enhanced offerings that help provide peace of mind and efficiency to property managers.”

About Snappt

Snappt is the industry-leading Applicant Trust Platform for the multifamily housing industry. Serving owners and operators protecting more than 2.3 million units, Snappt brings confidence, transparency, and efficiency to the leasing process by unifying advanced document fraud detection, AI-powered identity and data checks, connected payroll and bank information, and verification of rent in a single platform. By helping property managers verify the truth behind every application, Snappt reduces risk, prevents bad debt, and protects community safety. Recognized for innovation and impact, Snappt has earned a spot on the Inc. 5000 list for two consecutive years.

About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company with over 13,000 associates operating in more than 30 countries. We make trust possible by ensuring each person is reliably represented in the marketplace. We do this with a TruTM picture of each person: an actionable view of consumers, stewarded with care. Through our acquisitions and technology investments, we have developed innovative solutions that extend beyond our strong foundation in core credit into areas such as marketing, fraud, risk and advanced analytics. As a result, consumers and businesses can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good® - and it leads to economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for millions of people around the world.