Kyriba Positioned As The Leader In The 2025 SPARK Matrixtm For Enterprise Treasury & Risk Management By QKS Group

The QKS Group SPARK MatrixTM provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading vendors. Kyriba, with its comprehensive Enterprise Treasury & Risk Management solution, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

QKS Group announced today that it has named Kyriba as a technology leader in the SPARK MatrixTM: Enterprise Treasury & Risk Management, 2025.

The QKS Group's SPARK MatrixTM includes a detailed analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading technology vendors in the form of its SPARK MatrixTM. The study offers strategic information for users to evaluate different provider capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

According to Hetansh Shah, Analyst at QKS Group, "Kyriba has established a differentiated position in the market by architecting a Liquidity Performance Platform that balances sophisticated AI-driven insights with operational practicality. What stands out is their ability to serve diverse high-growth sectors from manufacturing to financial services to healthcare; with a unified single-data-model framework that aggregates real-time cash visibility and risk intelligence across global networks. This cross-enterprise connectivity advantage, combined with their focus on reducing treasurer workload through Trusted Agentic AI and intuitive, multilingual workflows, positions them well to address the evolving complexity of enterprise treasury and risk management.”

“Liquidity is becoming the operating system of modern finance. As the global leader in liquidity performance, we're advancing that future - unifying cash, risk, payments, and working capital in a trusted, AI‐enabled platform that equips CFOs, treasurers, and IT leaders with the intelligence to optimize cash flow and accelerate outcomes. We're honored that QKS Group has recognized Kyriba's leadership in the 2025 SPARK MatrixTM for Enterprise Treasury & Risk Management. This recognition underscores our unwavering commitment to security, transparency, and compliance-and our vision is clear: empower finance leaders to shape results, not just report them, when it matters most,” said Melissa Di Donato , Chair and CEO, Kyriba

QKS Group defines Enterprise Treasury & Risk Management as:

“A software enables firms to plan, organize, and effectively manage their financial assets, liabilities, cash, and risk. These solutions are designed to reduce funding costs, manage debt and investments, and mitigate operational and financial risks, including monitoring commodity price fluctuations, risk positions, and currency conversion rates. Enterprise Treasury and Risk Management (ETRM) solutions eliminate the need for inconvenient spreadsheets, addressing the unique challenges faced by treasurers, such as regulatory reforms, foreign exchange unpredictability, fraud, and changing market restrictions. Treasurers have transitioned from spreadsheets to sophisticated treasury management software, with AI/ML-based ETRM platforms aiding organizations in managing their treasury functions without human intervention. Organizations are investing heavily in treasury management systems because reliance on spreadsheets poses significant operational risks."

Due to the growing need of organizational treasury departments, vendors across the market are investing significantly in AI/ML technologies to develop advanced capabilities for cash forecasting, risk modeling, automated hedging, and generation of context-aware compliance alerts. These platforms now offer comprehensive functionalities such as real-time payment orchestration, treasury self-service portals, support for dynamic discounting, centralized position data, and reconciliation automation. In response to increasing enterprise demand, ETRM solutions are evolving into cloud-first, API-driven platforms that ensure scalability, real-time synchronization, and seamless integration with ERP and financial systems. The market is also witnessing rapid growth due to broader adoption of digital payments, real-time treasury visibility, and support for global compliance standards. Looking forward, ETRM solutions will focus on hyper-automation, real-time analytics, fraud prevention, and expanded payment service provider partnerships to deliver frictionless, secure, and compliant financial ecosystems.

About Kyriba

Kyriba is the global leader in liquidity performance, empowering CFOs, Treasurers and IT leaders to connect, protect, forecast and optimize their liquidity amid economic complexity. As a secure and scalable SaaS solution trusted by more than 3,000+ customers, Kyriba delivers intelligence and financial automation through innovative technologies - including its trusted agentic AI (TAI) bringing precision, efficiency, and insight to financial operations. With an expansive ecosystem of banking, technology and consulting partners, Kyriba's platform powers more than 3 billion bank transactions and $15 trillion in payments across 9,900+ banks annually – helping companies gain enterprise-wide visibility, ensure financial stability, and outperform their business strategy.

About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients achieve business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At QKS Group, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights to help clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

