Dental Prosthetics Market Projected To Reach USD 13.61 Billion By 2032, Growing At A CAGR Of 7.27% - SNS Insider
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2023
|USD 7.24 Billion
|Market Size by 2032
|USD 13.61 Billion
|CAGR
|CAGR of 7.27% From 2024 to 2032
|Base Year
|2023
|Forecast Period
|2024-2032
|Historical Data
|2020-2022
|Regional Analysis/Coverage
|North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).
Segmentation Analysis:
By Type
In 2023, the fixed dental prosthetics segment dominated the Dental Prosthetics Market, holding a market share of 55.2%. This dominance is primarily due to the increasing preference for dental implants and bridges, which are more durable and aesthetically appealing than removable options.
By Material Type
In 2023, ceramics material type dominated the Dental Prosthetics Market with a market share of 52.4%. The preference for ceramic materials is driven by their excellent aesthetic properties, including their ability to closely mimic the appearance of natural teeth.
By End-User
Dental clinics and hospitals have a 51.3% market share in 2023, dominating the dental prosthetics industry. The extensive availability of cutting-edge dental prosthesis treatments in formal clinical settings is responsible for this segment's supremacy. These facilities provide patients with precise and personalized prosthetic solutions by utilizing cutting-edge technology such as CAD/CAM systems, digital imaging, and 3D printing.
By Region
North America dominated the Dental Prosthetics Market in 2023, with a market share of 41.1%. The region's dominance is largely driven by the high demand for advanced dental treatments, supported by a well-established healthcare infrastructure and high disposable incomes.
Asia Pacific region emerged as the fastest-growing segment of the Dental Prosthetics Market, with a significant CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is primarily attributed to rapid economic development, increasing disposable income, and growing awareness of oral health in emerging countries such as China and India.
Need any customization research on Dental Prosthetics Market, Enquire Now:
Dental Prosthetics Market Segmentation
By Type
- Fixed
- Crowns Bridges Abutments Dentures Others
- Dentures Partial Dentures Dental Implants Veeners
By Material Type
- Ceramics Cement Composites Others
By End User
- Dental Laboratories Dental Hospitals & Clinics Others
Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting
- Digital workflows and 3D printing are improving turnaround times and enabling cost-effective customizations for crowns, bridges, and dentures. Growing interest in cosmetic dentistry is influencing demand for natural-looking and durable ceramic restorations. North America leads global adoption due to advanced dental systems and comprehensive insurance coverage. Asia Pacific is growing rapidly as dental tourism and rising incomes increase patient access to premium prosthetics. Regulatory advancements continue to support innovations in prosthetic materials and digital dentistry equipment.
Recent News:
- February 2025: 3Shape introduced a major upgrade to dental laboratory workflows with AI-powered crown design automation in its Dental System 2024 software. This innovation allows dental labs to receive AI-generated, editable design proposals for crowns, inlays, and onlays, improving efficiency. The system promises faster case management and cloud-based licensing, eliminating the need for physical dongles. The update will be available starting April 2025 in select countries.
- June 2024: BioHorizons launched the Tapered Pro Conical implant, enhancing its Tapered Pro portfolio with a conical connection for improved surgical efficiency. The implant features Laser-Lok microchannels for better tissue attachment and crestal bone retention. Its design allows for primary stability and offers both free-hand and guided surgical approaches. The Tapered Pro Conical is suitable for single-to-full-arch treatments, aiming to improve clinical and esthetic outcomes.
Buy a Single-User PDF of Dental Prosthetics Market Analysis and Outlook Report:
Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):
- 3D PRINTING IMPACT ANALYSIS – helps you understand how advanced additive manufacturing technologies are transforming dental prosthetic design, reducing production time, and improving customization and material efficiency. AGING POPULATION INFLUENCE INDEX – helps you assess how the growing elderly demographic drives demand for dentures, crowns, and implants, shaping long-term market growth and healthcare planning. ECONOMIC SENSITIVITY METRICS – helps you evaluate how disposable income levels, insurance coverage, and treatment affordability affect demand patterns for dental prosthetics across different regions. COSMETIC DENTISTRY DEMAND DRIVER – helps you analyze the increasing influence of aesthetic dental trends and patient preference for natural-looking restorations on the adoption of premium prosthetic solutions. REGULATORY APPROVAL LANDSCAPE – helps you track the frequency and impact of new product approvals, certifications, and compliance standards shaping innovation and market entry dynamics. TECHNOLOGICAL INNOVATION SCORECARD – helps you identify emerging digital workflows, CAD/CAM integration, and hybrid material advancements that enhance accuracy, durability, and patient outcomes.
Access Complete Report Details of Dental Prosthetics Market Analysis and Outlook:
About Us:
SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.CONTACT: Contact Us: Rohan Jadhav - Principal Consultant Phone: +1-315 636 4242 (US) | +44- 20 3290 5010 (UK) Email:...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment