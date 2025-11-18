Sub Jr Women Hockey Academy C'ship: Roundglass, Pritam Siwach And Sports Hockey Academy Win On Day 4
Beginning the day with Pool A, Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy secured a 6-0 win against Citizen Hockey XI. Navdeep Kaur (7', 26', 28', 51') scored four goals, with Taniya Chandeliya (53') and Gurbaksh Kaur (57') also contributing for their side.
In the same pool, Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy, Sonepat defeated Vadipatti Raja Hockey Academy 20-0. Diya (10', 11', 21', 35') and Navya (48', 49', 51', 60') scored four goals each, while Avni (5', 12'), Nancy Saroha (10', 38'), Mauki (16', 17') and Anshika (13', 23') scored braces. Sanjana (6'), Chanchal (30'), Geetika (32'), and Aarti (56') also got on the scoresheet.
Late last evening in Pool C, Sports Hockey Academy of Khalsa's Kolkata registered a 1-0 win against Jai Bharat Hockey Academy with Quosish Khatoon (44') scoring the only goal of the game.
