Unlock the Secrets to Effortless Business Growth - Business Gyan Summit, Delhi
(MENAFN- Concept PR) New Delhi, November 18, 2025: To empower entrepreneurs and professionals with proven strategies for growth, Success Gyan, India’s leading platform for personal and business transformation, presents the Business Gyan Summit (BGS) - Gurugram, an exclusive event designed to help business leaders unlock their full potential.
The summit brings together visionary speakers:
• Dr. A. Velumani, Founder of Thyrocare
• Dr. Sanjay Arora, Founder of Shells Advertising Inc
• CK Kumaravel, Co-Founder & CMD - Naturals Salon & Spa
who will share invaluable insights from their entrepreneurial journeys and connect with an elite network of entrepreneurs, and walk away with clarity, confidence, and growth tools
Event Details
Date: 22 November 2025 (Saturday)
Time: 9.30 AM – 1.30 PM (Followed by Lunch)
Venue: Leela Ambience, Gurugram
Event Ticket: ₹ 999 per person
For More details:
Key Highlights:
• Master your marketing metrics and refine your brand positioning
• Discover profit-boosting strategies and proven frameworks for growth
• Connect with an elite network of entrepreneurs and walk away with clarity, confidence, and actionable tools for success
