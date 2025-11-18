403
Leeford Healthcare Limited Observes World Diabetes Day with CSR-Led Community Outreach on Prevention, Early Diagnosis, and Orthopedic & Mobility Support Amongst Adults
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Ludhiana, November 18, 2025: Leeford Healthcare Limited marked World Diabetes Day with a community-focused awareness programme aimed at strengthening diabetes prevention and early intervention among adults. Held as part of Leeford Healthcare’s CSR initiative in collaboration with Dev Ratan Trust along with leading medical experts, the programme brought together nearly 150 participants for an intensive educational workshop on diabetes management and lifestyle modifications.
The programme focused on equipping participants with practical guidance on nutrition, exercise, early detection, and daily self-care. Sessions highlighted how lifestyle changes could reduce the risk of diabetes and its complications, supported by detailed counselling on dietary habits and wellness planning. Demonstrations on mindful routines, stress management techniques, and the importance of regular check-ups were also conducted.
Experts also drew attention to the often-overlooked mobility challenges faced by diabetic patients, noting that neuropathy, poor circulation, joint stiffness, and muscle weakness can hinder movement and increase fall risk. To address these concerns, they highlighted the crucial role of orthopedic aids such as knee supports, ankle braces, and lumbar belts to improve stability, reduce pain, and enable safer physical activity.
The unrelenting epidemic of diabetes in India has skyrocketed in the last decades. The ICMR–INDIAB study shows cases rising from 32 million in 2000 to 101 million today. Even more concerning is the growing incidence of Type-2 diabetes among younger adults, driven by sedentary lifestyles, obesity, family history, and carbohydrate-heavy diets.
Speaking at the event, Dr. Dheeraj Aggarwal, MBBS, MD, DNB, Asian Hospital, Ludhiana said, “Despite such an epidemic, people are unaware that diabetes often remains undiagnosed until complications appear. For most individuals, managing or preventing diabetes begins with consistent lifestyle discipline. Simple measures such as adopting a balanced diet, engaging in regular physical activity, maintaining a healthy weight, and undergoing routine blood sugar screening can significantly reduce long-term complications.” “For those who already experience mobility limitations due to diabetes-related joint pain or neuropathy, appropriate orthopedic aids can help improve stability, support safer movement, and encourage people to stay physically active,” he added.
Mr. Amit Gupta, Founder & Managing Director, Leeford Healthcare Ltd., said, “Through our CSR initiatives, we have always believed that meaningful healthcare begins with awareness, access, and community participation. Our World Diabetes Day programme was an effort to reach people who often remain outside the ambit of regular health education, despite being at high risk. With diabetes rising sharply across India especially among younger adults we felt it was crucial to bring evidence-based guidance directly to the community.”
Being a pioneer in orthopedic and mobility solutions, Leeford Healthcare Ltd., has been at the forefront of making preventive health education accessible to individuals from modest socio-economic backgrounds who often lack the resources or awareness to seek timely screening. By focusing on early intervention and lifestyle-based prevention, initiative like these showcase the company’s commitment to community well-being under its CSR vision.
