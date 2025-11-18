Local Tool Manufacturer Powers Efforts To Protect Native Landscapes

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ECHO Incorporated supports Friends of the Forest Preserves' efforts to remove invasive plants

Lake Zurich, IL, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the season of gratitude approaches, ECHO Incorporated is thankful for the work being done to care for local forests and is contributing resources to help support restoration efforts. The Lake Zurich-based manufacturer of professional-grade outdoor power equipment has donated 27 pieces of equipment to Friends of the Forest Preserves, a nonprofit dedicated to preserving natural areas across Cook County. The donation will support crews working to remove invasive species and nurture the return of native ecosystems throughout the region.

This donation will provide three field crews with the professional-grade power equipment needed to remove invasive species, clear overgrown brush and open space for native plants to thrive. Friends of the Forest Preserves leads year-round restoration projects across the forest preserves of Cook County, where crews and volunteers work to protect, promote and care for these natural areas through ecological restoration, stewardship and community engagement.

Recent reports show that invasive species such as honeysuckle and buckthorn have overtaken nearly 80 percent of Chicago-area forests, putting biodiversity and the long-term vitality of native plants and wildlife at risk. With ECHO's donation, Friends of the Forest Preserves can continue its mission to restore balance to these critical natural areas.

“As a company that's been part of this community for decades, we're deeply committed to giving back to the people and places that make the Chicagoland region so special,” said Harold Redman, CEO of ECHO Incorporated.“Friends of the Forest Preserves is doing the hard, essential work of preserving our natural spaces for future generations, and we're proud to support their mission with the professional-grade tools needed to make an impact.”

ECHO's roots in the area run deep, with its headquarters located in Lake Zurich since 1985 and a presence in the Chicagoland area for more than 50 years. The company has introduced several industry firsts, including the world's first backpack blower, and remains one of the largest employers in the area with more than 1,000 employees. Its commitment to sustainability extends beyond the products it manufactures and into its operations, where one of the largest solar panel installations in the state provides approximately 38% of its headquarters' energy use. This donation reflects ECHO's continued dedication to environmental stewardship and to supporting the community it calls home.

Friends of the Forest Preserves connects local residents to hands-on conservation work, offering opportunities for people to learn about native species and take part in restoration firsthand. To date, the organization has protected more than 10,000 acres through grassroots advocacy, completed over 550,000 hours of on-the-ground habitat restoration and created 2,600 jobs for adults and teens through its Conservation Corps program. The new tools will help ensure both staff and volunteers have reliable equipment to continue that effort throughout the seasons ahead.

“Friends of the Forest Preserves is incredibly grateful to build this partnership with ECHO. Working with a local company to improve our local ecosystems is what the Friends community is all about,” said Benjamin Cox, Executive Director of Friends of the Forest Preserves.“Fall and winter are the times that our Conservation Corps crews shift to cutting and burning brush. Crew members get a lot of work done to help bring sunlight back to the ground layer for flowers and grasses, while gaining essential job skills and time on power tools.”

By combining locally made power equipment tools with locally driven restoration efforts, ECHO and Friends of the Forest Preserves are working together to ensure Chicagoland's forest preserves remain healthy, vibrant and accessible places for communities to explore and connect with nature for generations to come.

