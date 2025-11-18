Strathmore Partners With True Tickets To Enhance Patron Experience With Secure Digital Ticketing

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NORTH BETHESDA, MD / BOSTON, MA, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strathmore, a vibrant multidisciplinary arts center serving the greater Washington, D.C. region, has partnered with True Tickets, the secure digital ticketing service for cultural institutions, to bring secure, mobile-first ticket delivery to its audiences.As one of the area's most dynamic cultural destinations, Strathmore presents hundreds of performances each year across its venues and in the community-including the iconic 2,000-seat Music Center. With this new partnership, Strathmore will streamline entry for guests, gain greater control over how tickets are shared and unlock deeper data about who's actually attending its events.“Strathmore is committed to delivering extraordinary experiences, and part of that is making the ticketing journey as seamless and trustworthy as possible,” said Alaina Sadick Goss, VP of Communications and Marketing, Strathmore.“True Tickets offers a forward-thinking solution that aligns with our values-enhancing patron access, reducing ticket fraud that impacts our audiences, and supporting a more connected relationship with every audience member.”Strathmore joins a growing network of organizations turning to True Tickets' Tessitura-integrated technology for smart, secure ticket delivery. Digital tickets are delivered as dynamic QR codes and can be shared securely, ensuring that every guest-even those who receive shared tickets-can be welcomed and that Strathmore's understanding of their audiences is inclusive.“Strathmore is a cornerstone of the D.C.-area arts ecosystem, and we're proud to help them deliver on their mission of accessibility and excellence,” said Ken Lesnik, Head of Business Development at True Tickets.“This partnership empowers them with the tools to create a secure, flexible ticketing experience that's built around real audience relationships.”The partnership will be active for upcoming programming, offering Strathmore patrons a secure, seamless way to access the performances they love.

About True Tickets

True Tickets is a secure contactless digital ticketing service that puts venues and event organizers in control of their tickets and in communication with their true audience. True Tickets has delivered 21.7 million digital tickets worth $1.2 billion in face value. Currently available to Tessitura Network members, True Tickets' business-to-business solution integrates with primary ticketing systems, empowering its partners to leverage the advantages of digital-native tickets to ensure extraordinary live experiences for their guests. With True Tickets, ticket issuers can set rules and track ticket custody, limit the excesses of the secondary market, and restore direct relationships between their audiences and the live events they love. For additional information, please visit True-Tickets or follow True Tickets on Twitter or LinkedI.

About Strathmore

Since 1983, Strathmore has enriched lives through transformative artistic experiences and meaningful community connections. Known for spotlighting world-class talent and nurturing emerging artists, this leading cultural institution is a cornerstone of the arts scene in the Washington, DC region and beyond.

As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit based in North Bethesda, Md., Strathmore is committed to amplifying diverse voices and fostering creativity across all demographics. Its expansive campus, featuring the Music Center and the Mansion, hosts hundreds of accessible and multidimensional programs annually, inviting audiences to explore the arts from every angle.

Through captivating performances, thought-provoking discussions, and innovative educational initiatives, Strathmore inspires, engages, and connects individuals through the power of the arts. Experience the magic of Strathmore, where the arts are everywhere.

