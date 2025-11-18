Reed's, Inc. Announces Uplist To NYSE American Stock Exchange

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NORWALK, Conn., Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reed's, Inc. (OTCQX: REED) (“Reed's” or the“Company”), owner of the nation's leading portfolio of handcrafted, natural ginger beverages, today announced that it expects its shares of common stock to be approved for listing on the NYSE American LLC stock exchange (“NYSE American”). The Company expects that its common stock will begin trading on the NYSE American under the symbol,“REED,” at the opening of trading on or about November 21, 2025, subject to continued compliance with the exchange rules.

The Company expects that its shares of common stock will continue to trade on the OTC Markets' OTCQX Best Market until the close of the market on or about November 20, 2025. Upon effectiveness of the listing on the NYSE American, trading of the common stock on the OTCQX will terminate. Stockholders of the Company do not need to take any action prior to the listing of the Company's shares on the NYSE American.

“Uplisting to the NYSE American marks a significant milestone for Reed's,” said Cyril Wallace, CEO of Reed's.“We expect the uplisting will provide enhanced visibility and expand our investor base, while also enhancing liquidity for our shares.”

The Company expects to complete a concurrent underwritten public offering of its shares of common stock, subject to regulatory approval and market conditions. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with existing cash and cash equivalents, to fund growth initiatives, working capital, and other general corporate purposes.

This communication does not constitute an offer, or a solicitation of an offer, to buy or sell any securities, investment or other specific product, or a solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities, investment or other specific product in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About Reed's, Inc.

Reed's is an innovative company and category leader that provides the world with high quality, premium and better-for-you beverages. Established in 1989, Reed's is a leader in craft beverages under the Reed's®, Virgil's® and Flying Cauldron® brand names. The Company's beverages are now sold in over 32,000 stores nationwide.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are typically identified by terms such as“aim,” "believe,"“expect,” "look forward to,” "can,"“will,”“realize,”“deliver,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected uplist to the NYSE American and the timing thereof, and expectations concerning the concurrent underwritten public offering and the expected use of proceeds therefrom. These statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ materially from those projected. Reed's cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this release. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to market conditions, the risk that the Company will not be in compliance with NYSE American listing requirements, the risk that the proposed offering will not be consummated on the terms or in the amounts contemplated or otherwise and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the proposed offering. Risks and uncertainties relating to Reed's and its business can be found in the“Risk Factors” section of Reed's annual report on Form 10-K filed on March 28, 2025, as supplemented by our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2025, and in the Registration Statement on Form S-1 related to the proposed offering filed with the SEC on November 12, 2025. Reed's undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in Reed's expectations, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

Sean Mansouri, CFA or Aaron D'Souza

Elevate IR

...

(720) 330-2829