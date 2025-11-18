Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Türkiye’s Short-Term External Debt Declines

2025-11-18 08:09:44
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s short-term external debt stock decreased to $165.8 billion by the end of September, the Turkish Central Bank reported on Tuesday.

This figure represents a 2.1% reduction from August’s $169.8 billion, according to official statistics.

The banking sector saw its short-term external debt drop by 1.2%, reaching $72.8 billion, while short-term external debt of other sectors declined 1.7% to $65.2 billion over the same period.

Short-term foreign exchange (FX) loans obtained by Turkish banks from overseas fell sharply by 10.6% to $9.4 billion. Meanwhile, FX deposits of non-residents held in domestic banks decreased by 2.2% to $19.5 billion.

“FX deposits of non-residents (excluding the banking sector) recorded $21 billion, increasing by 0.3%,” the Central Bank stated. “Additionally, non-residents’ Turkish lira deposits rose 2.5% to $23 billion.”

Liabilities related to trade credit, associated with foreign trade activities, fell 2.8% to $59.6 billion, whereas obligations from cash loans climbed 11.6% to $5.5 billion.

The debt stock’s currency breakdown consisted of 35.5% US dollars, 26.7% euros, 22.1% Turkish liras, and 15.7% other currencies.

Considering remaining maturity — which includes all external debt due within one year — Türkiye’s short-term external debt amounted to $224.8 billion at the end of September.

MENAFN

