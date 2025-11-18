Barbados Advances Regulatory System Strengthening Through Regulatory Frameworks And Assisted Self-Benchmarking Mission

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)In support of Barbados' efforts to strengthen its regulatory system, thesupported a three-day technical mission on the Assisted Self-Benchmarking for Access to Medicines, Health Technologies, and Local Production Capacities, as convened by the ministry of health and wellness.

The mission forms part of Barbados' ongoing efforts to establish the Barbados Medical Products Authority (BMPA) and to advance toward achieving Maturity Level 3 of the WHO Global Benchmarking Tool (GBT) by 2029. This milestone will reinforce the country's capacity to ensure that medicines and health technologies available to the population are safe, effective, and of assured quality.

PAHO and national counterparts reviewed progress since the July 2025 GBT benchmarking session and completed additional GBT regulatory functions. Discussions centered on PAHO's support in the creation of draft regulations, progress on Institutional Development Plans, and priority needs for supplementary guidelines. The workshop also provided insights in the identified communication and outreach strategies required for the launch of the BMPA.

Barbados continues to demonstrate strong leadership and commitment to building a robust regulatory system. These efforts are critical expanding equitable access to quality-assured medical products.

PAHO will continue working closely with the government of Barbados, through the ministry of health and wellness and the emerging BMPA, to implement next steps, develop regulatory frameworks, GBT institutional development plan and enhance national readiness for the Authority's formal establishment.

