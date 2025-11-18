EU Allocating Over EUR 140M To Develop Ukrainian Dual-Use Technologies Defense Official

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine's Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Hvozdiar announced this during the Rebuild Ukraine Expo held in Warsaw, Ukrinform reports, citing the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's press service.

"Expanding the Ukraine Facility to include dual-use technologies is the result of several months of joint work by Ukraine and the EU. It opens access to financial resources – primarily more than EUR 140 million – which the EU will allocate from the Ukraine Investment Framework for loans and grants to companies. This will allow Ukrainian companies to scale up faster, attract investment, and create products that strengthen the resilience of Ukraine and all of Europe," Hvozdiar said.

The ministry also noted that during a working meeting with Anna Jarosz-Friis, Director of Ukraine Service in the Directorate General for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations, and Orest Tokac, Head of the Private Investments and Strategic Industries Unit for Ukraine (European Commission), the parties discussed practical aspects of implementing the instrument, potential funding volumes, and next steps.

Speaking at the panel discussion "Opening investment in strategic industries to strengthen Ukraine's resilience," Hvozdiar stressed that supporting critical technologies and production is a shared interest of Ukraine and EU member states.

She also highlighted the scale and momentum of Ukraine's dual-use sector.

"Ukraine is building a modern, competitive, innovative defense and dual-use industry. Just last year, more than 3,000 companies produced EUR 5.5 billion worth of dual-use products - and this is only a part of the potential we are demonstrating to our partners," she said.

The visit also included a meeting with representatives of Estonian businesses, where the sides discussed deepening cooperation between the defense industries of Ukraine and Estonia.

The program further included talks with a delegation from Australia's Joint Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defense and Trade (JSCFADT). The parties discussed opportunities to enhance Ukrainian-Australian cooperation in the defence sector.