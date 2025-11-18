Vocational, Technical Track 'Key' To Meet Labor Market Requirements-Education Ministry

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 18 (Petra) – The 9th Arab Conference on Professional Training, titled "The Vocational and Technical Education and Training Pathway within the Framework of Arab and International Qualifications," on Tuesday opened at the Amman Chamber of Commerce (ACC) headquarters.The event is witnessing "broad" participation from educational institutions, professional bodies, and business sectors across the Arab world.Organized by the Jordanian Trainers Society, in cooperation with the ACC, and the Arab Trainers Union, the conference targets decision-makers, education policy officials and various stakeholders in the Arab region.Deputizing for the Jordanian Minister of Education, Dr. Mohammad Ghaith, Secretary-General for Vocational and Technical Education, affirmed that rapid global changes are imposing a new reality on the education and training sectors.This situation, he noted, requires aligning educational outcomes with labor market needs and developing curricula and programs within modern national and international frameworks.Ghaith added that the vocational and technical track is key to meet criteria of the labor market and entrepreneurship, calling for complementing technical skills with critical thinking, creativity, and lifelong learning.The Ministry of Education has given "unprecedented" attention to vocational and technical education by introducing a new program in 2023 that increased the number of vocational specializations in schools to 12, with the potential for further expansion in the future, in response to market demands, he pointed out.On hosting the current forum, Ghaith noted the step reflects Jordan's role in supporting joint Arab action and provides an opportunity to build shared visions and develop the vocational training system according to the best international standards.Ghaith also expressed his confidence that the forum's recommendations will contribute to launching practical initiatives that serve sustainable development in the Arab world.