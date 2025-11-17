403
RFP360.Ai Corrects Product Name Following Typographical Error, Ensuring Accurate Branding Across External Listings And Platforms
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Lansdale, Pennsylvania, November 17, 2025: RFP360, a leading AI-powered platform for procurement and proposal automation, has issued a correction to its product name following a typographical error. The correct name is RFP360, and we are updating all listings and directories to reflect this change.
There has been no rebranding, merger, or acquisition. The mistake was a simple typing error and does not affect the platform's features or services. We are committed to ensuring that all references to our product accurately reflect the correct name: RFP360.
Why RFP360 Matters
RFP360 streamlines the entire RFP lifecycle by automating proposal generation, response evaluation, and decision-making. Key features include:
AI-Powered Automation: Drafts responses and scores proposals in minutes.
Collaboration Tools: Enhances cross-department communication for a more unified procurement process.
Compliance & Security: Ensures compliance with industry standards like GDPR, HIPAA, and SOC-2.
Our platform helps both buyers and suppliers save time, reduce errors, and make more informed decisions. We provide real-time analytics, smarter evaluation tools, and a streamlined experience that increases efficiency and accuracy in the procurement process.
Looking Ahead
We are focused on continually improving RFP360 to help procurement teams work smarter, not harder. This name correction is part of our ongoing commitment to delivering the most advanced AI-driven RFP management solution.
For more information about RFP360, please visit
.
Media Contact
RFP360
Email: [email protected]
Website:
Company:-RFP360
User:- Manish Gorawala
Email:[email protected]
Phone:-+1 215-362-2611Url:-
