Trump DOJ Files Lawsuit Against California Over Redistricting Map
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump's administration launched a legal assault Thursday against California's newly approved congressional boundaries, filing federal litigation and joining Republican challengers targeting Proposition 50 (Prop 50)—a ballot measure poised to reshape multiple U.S. House seats ahead of the 2026 midterm contests, court documents and government announcements reveal.
In a complaint lodged with federal court, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) alleged that the map enacted under Prop 50 is a "race-based redistricting plan" that violated the 14th Amendment's Equal Protection Clause and the federal Voting Rights Act, the department said in a press release.
US Attorney General Pamela Bondi described California's approach as a "brazen power grab that tramples on civil rights and mocks the democratic process," said the statement.
The DOJ filing seeks to intervene as a plaintiff in Tangipa v. Newsom, a lawsuit brought on Nov. 5 by the California Republican Party and 19 voters. The suit claims that the Prop 50 map created an unconstitutional racial gerrymander "to favor Hispanic voters," reported Democracy Docket, a voting rights litigation tracker.
The federal government asked judges in the Central District of California to bar the new districts from being used in the 2026 election cycle and to declare that Prop 50 was adopted in a way that abridges voting rights on account of race, according to Democracy Docket's summary of the DOJ motion and complaint.
Prop 50 permits California's legislature to override the current U.S. House boundaries—originally designed by an independent citizens' commission—installing replacement districts for the 2026, 2028, and 2030 election cycles. Commission authority would return following the subsequent national census, per the state's official voter guide and research from the University of California, Berkeley's Institute of Governmental Studies.
The initiative emerged as a direct counter to mid-decade redistricting maneuvers in Republican-controlled states. Constitutional findings within the measure stated that Trump had urged Republican officials in Texas to redraw districts in August to "rig the 2026 United States midterm elections," and described Prop 50 as a "temporary" countermeasure, according to the amendment text published by the California legislature.
Governor Gavin Newsom signed the legislative package on Aug. 21, calling it the "Election Rigging Response Act." He said Californians deserved a chance to "fight back" against what he described as Trump's efforts to undermine the democratic process.
