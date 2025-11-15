403
Russia Repels Over Two Hundred Drones
(MENAFN) Russian defense systems destroyed 216 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles during overnight operations, Moscow's Defense Ministry announced Friday.
According to the ministry, 66 drones were intercepted over southern Russia's Krasnodar region and 59 over the Black Sea.
Krasnodar's regional operational headquarters said three people were injured in the port city of Novorossiysk by the attack, which also sparked a fire at an oil depot.
Novorossiysk has declared a state of emergency following the attack, said Mayor Andrey Kravchenko.
Meanwhile, at least four people were killed and 27 others were injured in Russian drone and missile attack on Kiev overnight on Friday, Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kiev City Military Administration, reported.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on X that Russia used about 430 drones and 18 missiles in the strike on Ukraine.
