Inside Sachin Tendulkar's Elegant Bandra Home With Grand Interiors & Garden [PHOTOS]

Sachin Tendulkar's luxurious Bandra home is a perfect blend of elegance, space, and serenity. Spread across 6,000 sq. ft., the villa showcases stunning interiors, a peaceful garden, and premium features that reflect his iconic lifestyle.

Sachin Tendulkar's Mumbai home sits on Perry Cross Road in Bandra West, designed as a redeveloped 6,000 sq. ft. villa. Spread across multiple floors with two basements, the property blends comfort and scale, offering a private, high-end living experience in one of Mumbai's most elite neighbourhoods.

The villa's interiors feature a modern yet warm design aesthetic, highlighted by brown leather chairs, teak wood tables, and a soothing white-brown palette. Each space reflects understated sophistication, with premium materials and thoughtfully curated décor adding to the home's inviting and luxurious atmosphere.

A dedicated temple room serves as the spiritual heart of the home. The serene space displays religious idols along with Tendulkar's cricket bat placed as a mark of gratitude. This peaceful corner blends faith and personal memories, creating a meaningful retreat within the expansive residence.

Outside, the villa features a beautiful garden lined with palm trees and lush greenery. A small, calming pond enhances the tranquil vibe. This private outdoor space provides a refreshing escape from the city's bustle, ideal for relaxation, meditation, or spending peaceful time with family.

A special fitness area inside the home is designed to support a healthy lifestyle. The well-equipped zone allows Tendulkar to maintain his routine comfortably. With wellness-focused interiors and modern equipment, it adds practicality while fitting seamlessly into the villa's overall luxury design.

One of the standout features is the multi-level basement parking, capable of accommodating nearly 50 cars. This vast space houses Tendulkar's renowned automobile collection, offering convenience, security, and a showcase-worthy setting that reflects both functionality and the cricket icon's passion for premium vehicles.