Diana Penty Calls Herself And Harsh Sagar The 'Perfect Team' In Post

Actor Diana Penty shared a fun-filled and goofy birthday wish for her "partner," diamond merchant Harsh Sagar, on his special day.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Diana posted a picture with Harsh, observing that they share their birthdays in the same month. "Two Scorpions, two weeks apart... no wonder we make the perfect team. Happy Birthday, partner! Love you much," she wrote in her caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diana Penty (@dianapenty)

Celebrities, including Kajal Aggarwal, Dia Mirza, and Aditi Rao Hydari, joined the birthday celebrations by posting warm wishes for Harsh in the comments section.

Diana's Birthday Celebrations

Earlier this month, Diana shared a carousel of pictures from her own birthday bash, joined by her close friends. The post also featured a candid snap of the actor with Harsh Sagar, showing the latter standing behind her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diana Penty (@dianapenty)

"Forgot to blow out the candles before cutting the cake... it was that kind of night. Grateful for another year, and even more grateful for the incredible people I get to call family and friends. My heart is full," she wrote in the caption.

A Decade-Long Bond

From enjoying concerts together to celebrating special occasions, Diana and Harsh have known each other for over a decade, sharing a relationship built on a long-time friendship and mutual bond. The actor also never fails to showcase her strong ties with Harsh on Instagram, dedicating heartwarming posts on multiple occasions.

As per reports, Harsh Sagar has been in a relationship with Diana Penty for several years now.

On the work front

On the work front, Diana Penty was last seen in films like Vicky Kaushal starrer 'Chhaava', Aaman Devgan's 'Azaad', and 'Detective Sherdil'. She was also a part of the Prime Video series 'Do You Wanna Partner' alongside Tamannaah Bhatia. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)