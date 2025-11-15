403
Merz Urges Stronger EU–Türkiye Cooperation
(MENAFN) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Friday advocated for tighter EU–Türkiye relations and voiced his backing for initiatives aimed at achieving a political resolution to the Cyprus issue.
During a press briefing in Berlin with the leader of the Greek Cypriot Administration, Merz explained that they had reviewed Nicosia's agenda for its forthcoming six-month EU presidency, which is set to commence in January.
"We also exchanged views on relations with the EU and Türkiye. Given the geopolitical situation, I emphasized the need for cooperation with Türkiye,” Merz said.
“I also informed him about my recent visit to Ankara, and we discussed with the president further opportunities for closer ties between Türkiye and the European Union,” he added.
Merz expressed gratitude to Greek Cypriot Administration leader Nikos Christodoulides for adopting "a very constructive approach" on this issue prior to taking on the EU’s rotating presidency, noting that he fully recognizes Nicosia's concerns.
During his trip to Türkiye’s capital, Ankara, last month, Chancellor Merz remarked that the world is entering a "new geopolitical phase" defined by intense rivalry among major powers. He suggested revitalizing a strategic dialogue between Europe and Türkiye and broadening collaboration in defense, economic affairs, and energy.
On Friday, he once again stressed the strategic significance of EU-candidate Türkiye for Europe in matters of foreign and security policy.
"Türkiye is an important NATO partner. Türkiye has played a significant role in efforts to end the conflict in the Gaza Strip," Merz said. Still, he pointed out that EU accession demands meeting the political standards required of candidate nations.
