Fire Breaks Out In Kolkata's Warehouse

Kolkata, Nov 15 (IANS) A massive fire broke out on Ezra Street near Lalbazar in Kolkata on Saturday and was still raging.

At least 20 fire engines have been pressed into service to douse the flames.

Efforts are being made to bring the fire under control.

The extent of damage is likely to be high as the area is congested.

The number of fire engines may increase further depending on the situation.

Fire-fighting officers are working on a war footing to bring the situation under control. So far, they have not been able to locate the source of the fire.

According to local sources, a fire broke out in the warehouse around 5 a.m.

The warehouse stored electrical equipment, a lot of electrical wires and flammable materials.

Before anyone could understand anything, black clouds of smoke were all over the sky. It is not yet clear how the fire started.

However, it is initially suspected that the fire started from an electrical equipment.

Fire Department sources said that a short circuit may have caused the blaze. However, the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Locals alleged that the warehouse lacked adequate fire extinguishing systems.

The locals apprised the Police and Fire Department of the incident after noticing smoke billowing out from the warehouse. The situation got out of hand due to the densely populated area.

The fire has also spread from the warehouse to nearby residences.

It is reported that the fire has spread to several houses. It is not yet clear whether anyone is trapped inside.

So far, no one has been injured or died, sources said.

A section of locals expressed anger against the Fire Department, alleging that despite being informed as soon as the blaze broke out, they arrived late.

As the firefighters arrived "late", the blaze spread to other houses, the locals claimed.