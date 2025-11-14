Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Amir Sends Cables Of Condolences To Iraqi President

2025-11-14 11:08:38
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and His Highness the Deputy Amir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad al-Thani sent yesterday cables of condolences to President of the Republic of Iraq Dr Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid, on the death of his brother, Shahmal Jamal Rashid.

Gulf Times

