Amir Sends Cables Of Condolences To Iraqi President
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and His Highness the Deputy Amir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad al-Thani sent yesterday cables of condolences to President of the Republic of Iraq Dr Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid, on the death of his brother, Shahmal Jamal Rashid.
