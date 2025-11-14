BIOCHINA2026 Fusion Forward: Uniting The Global Biopharma Community In Suzhou

MENAFN - TimesNewswire ) Suzhou, China – March 12–14, 2026, The global biopharmaceutical industry will gather in Suzhou as BIOCHINA2026 returns for its 11th edition under the theme“Fusion Forward.” Recognized as one of Asia's most influential platforms, BIOCHINA provides a premier venue for scientific discussion, industry insights, and strategic collaboration.







The conference is expected to welcome over 30,000 professionals from 40+ countries and regions, including 500+ international delegates. 250 specialized forums will feature 850+ speakers sharing insights on early-stage R&D innovation, global clinical development, manufacturing technologies, regulatory submissions and technology transfer, project collaboration, market access, and capital strategies.

Featured exhibitors: Hanbon Science and Technology、Sunresin New Materials、Duoning Biotech、Lisure Science、Inscinstech、Challenge IM、BaiSifei、GenScript Biotechnology、ProBio、Pharmasyntez、Morimatsu Life Science、Chempartner Pharmatech、Sepax Technologies、Nanomicro Technology

Part of confirmed participating pharmaceutical companies:

Hengrui Medicine, Qilu Pharmaceutical, CSPC Pharmaceutical Group, Zai Lab, Junshi Biosciences, Duality Biologics, Sino Biopharm, Lilly, Novartis, Merck & Co., Bayer, Fosun Kairos, JW Therapeutics, CARsgen, Juventas Cell Therapy, BeOne Medicines, Henlius, Lepu Biopharma, Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals, Huadong Medicine, Livzon Group, Bio-Thera Solutions, Imunopharm, C Ray Therapeutics, Daiichi Sankyo, Takeda, Innovant Bio, BinnoPharma, Geropharma, Celltrion, Eurofarma.

B IOCHINA Exhibition

400+ Premium Exhibitors Gather! Building a Full-Industry Exchange & Collaboration Platform







Exhibition Halls: Laboratory Instruments, Pharma Equipment, Raw Materials & Reagents, International Services, Consumables, Integrated Solutions.

Exhibitors: 400+ top Chinese and international companies.

Full-Chain Solutions: From R&D to commercialization.

Global Collaboration: Seamless cross-regional and industry partnerships.

Professional Ecosystem: Procurement, networking, and cooperation in one platform.

B IOCHINA Forum

250 Professional Forums and 850+ Leading Speakers Drive Industry Integration and Global Leadership













Formats: Forums, brainstorming sessions, closed-door meetings, roadshows, and the central stage.

Three Pillars: Executive Strategy & Collaboration, Full-Cycle Biopharma Tracks, New Technologies & Hot Topics.

Executive Strategy Forum: Capital, partnerships, and global CEO networking.

Full-Cycle Biopharma Tracks Forum: Key biopharma areas across the entire value chain.

New Technologies & Hot Topics Forum: Cutting-edge trends including AI, in vivo CAR-T, CMC globalization, and exosomes.

BIOCHINA International

500+ international delegates from 40+ countries and regions, creating global connections and opportunities.







BIOCHINA 2025 welcomes participants from 40+ countries and regions.

It covers key markets in Japan, South Korea, Asia, Europe, the Americas, Russia, India, the Middle East, Latin America, Southeast Asia, and Belt & Road regions.

Companies from around the world will actively participate.

The event features forums, Exhibition, 1V1 BiOPartnering meetings, and networking receptions.

BIOCHINA 2025 offers opportunities to expand markets and connect global resources.

B i OPartnering

Next-Level, Linking the World in a Single Space







BIOCHINA connects the global biopharma community through 3 0-minute 1V1 meetings and 3,000 targeted conversations.

Four Partnering room types improve brand exposure and matchmaking efficiency.

Multinational pharma, top investors, innovative biotech, and academic leaders come together.

The platform drives global investment, strategic partnerships, and key conversations.

BIOCHINA2026 – Fusion Forward underscores China's role as a global hub for biopharmaceutical innovation and its commitment to advancing industry collaboration.

A genda:

Registration :

About BIOCHINA

BIOCHINA 2026 (11th) will be held from March 12–14 at the Suzhou International Expo Center. Following the success of BIOCHINA 2025 (10th), which welcomed 30,000 attendees in Suzhou, BIOCHINA continues its journey of boundless innovation and collaborative growth!

Over the past decade, BIOCHINA has expanded from China's thriving biopharmaceutical sector to the world stage, establishing an international platform for industry connectivity and uniting global expertise to advance collaboration. Through technological breakthroughs, commercial implementation, capital support, and ecosystem integration, BIOCHINA has witnessed China's innovative drug industry evolve from following to leading, progressing alongside the industry and the times.

BIOCHINA2026 Fusion & Forward 'Fusion' embodies the power of an ecosystem, where diverse forces converge to unlock growth. 'Forward' represents future direction, pushing boundaries to define new heights for the industry. Standing at the threshold of a new decade, BIOCHINA 2026 will join hands with global partners to step into the next golden era of China's biopharmaceutical industry.

About Organizer

Enmore Bio is China's leading biopharmaceutical communication and collaboration platform. We integrate exhibitions, conferences, BioBD&BiOFUNDING matchmaking, online services, and customized membership programs, connecting the global healthcare and life sciences ecosystem and driving innovation and collaboration.

Contact:

WhatsApp: +86 156 1892 1630

LinkedIn:

Media Contact

Company Name: Enmore BIO

Contact: Cathy Yuan

Email:...

Official Website: