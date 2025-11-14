403
Call For 'Swift Adoption' Of UN Gaza Resolution
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The United States and several Arab and Muslim-majority nations including Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye called yesterday for the UN Security Council to quickly adopt a US resolution endorsing Donald Trump's peace plan for Gaza.
“The United States, Qatar, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Pakistan, Jordan, and Turkiye express our joint support for the Security Council Resolution currently under consideration,” the countries said in a joint statement, adding they were seeking the measure's“swift adoption”.
Last week the Americans officially launched negotiations within the 15-member Security Council on a text that would follow up on a ceasefire in the two-year war between Israel and Hamas and endorse Trump's plan.
“We emphasise that this is a sincere effort, and the Plan provides viable path towards peace and stability, not only between the Israelis and the Palestinians, but for the entire region.
A draft of the resolution“welcomes the establishment of the Board of Peace”, a transitional governing body for Gaza - that Trump would theoretically chair - with a mandate running until the end of 2027.
It would authorise member states to form a“temporary International Stabilisation Force (ISF)” that would work with Israel and Egypt and newly trained Palestinian police to help secure border areas and demilitarise the Gaza Strip.
Unlike previous drafts, the latest mentions a possible future Palestinian state.
Yesterday's joint statement comes as Russia circulated a competing draft resolution to council members that does not authorise the creation of a board of peace or the immediate deployment of an international force in Gaza, according to the text seen yesterday by AFP.
The Russian version welcomes“the initiative that led to the ceasefire” but does not name Trump.
It calls on the UN secretary-general to“identify options for implementing the provisions” of the peace plan and to promptly submit a report that also addresses the possibilities of deploying an international stabilisation force in war-ravaged Gaza.
The United States has called the ceasefire“fragile”, and warned on Thursday of the risks of not adopting its draft.
“Attempts to sow discord now - when agreement on this resolution is under active negotiation - has grave, tangible, and entirely avoidable consequences for Palestinians in Gaza,” a spokesperson for the US mission at the United Nations said in a statement.
