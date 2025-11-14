403
Joint Statement On UN Security Council Resolution On Gaza
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar, The US, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Pakistan, Jordan, and Turkiye express our joint support for the Security Council Resolution currently under consideration, drafted by the US after consultation and in cooperation with Council members and partners in the region.
The historic "Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict" announced on September 29 is endorsed by the resolution and was celebrated and endorsed in Sharm Al Sheikh.
We are issuing this statement as the Member States that gathered during High-Level Week to begin this process, which offers a pathway to Palestinian self-determination and statehood.
We emphasize that this is a sincere effort, and the Plan provides a viable path towards peace and stability, not only between the Israelis and the Palestinians, but for the entire region.
We are looking forward to this resolution's swift adoption.
