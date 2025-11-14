403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Qatar Condemns Settlers' Storming Of Al Aqsa Mosque Courtyards, Attack On Mosque In Village Of Kafr Haris
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar has condemned the storming of the courtyards of the Al Aqsa Mosque by settlers and the attack on the Al Hajja Hamida Mosque in the Palestinian village of Kafr Haris, considering them blatant violations of the international law and resolutions of international legitimacy.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed that attempts to undermine the religious and historical status of Al Aqsa Mosque are not only an attack on Palestinians but also on millions of Muslims worldwide.
The ministry reiterated Qatar's unwavering position on the just cause of Palestine and the legitimate rights of the brotherly Palestinian people, including their full right to practice their religious rites without restrictions and to establish their independent state within the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed that attempts to undermine the religious and historical status of Al Aqsa Mosque are not only an attack on Palestinians but also on millions of Muslims worldwide.
The ministry reiterated Qatar's unwavering position on the just cause of Palestine and the legitimate rights of the brotherly Palestinian people, including their full right to practice their religious rites without restrictions and to establish their independent state within the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment