Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Qatar Has 'A Real Action Plan' To Combat Diabetes


2025-11-14 11:01:14
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) DQ campaign has many other activities including the annual scientific conference, taking place on Nov 21–22 at Qatar National Convention Centre. This year's conference will be held under the theme“Diabetes and Well-Being: A Holistic Approach to Health“.
The event will focus on advancements in diabetes treatment, management of related complications, integration of innovative technologies and strategies for prevention and lifestyle improvement.

The conference covers topics including new policies and strategies for diabetes control, prevention, and management, innovative approaches to managing diabetes complications, the latest research on diabetes in children, the latest insulin therapies and pump therapy, and other important topics.
The conference brings together senior attendees including diabetologists, endocrinologists, diabetes educators, neurologists, general practitioners, cardiologists, and dieticians.

MENAFN14112025000067011011ID1110347338



Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search