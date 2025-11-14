403
Qatar Has 'A Real Action Plan' To Combat Diabetes
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) DQ campaign has many other activities including the annual scientific conference, taking place on Nov 21–22 at Qatar National Convention Centre. This year's conference will be held under the theme“Diabetes and Well-Being: A Holistic Approach to Health“.
The event will focus on advancements in diabetes treatment, management of related complications, integration of innovative technologies and strategies for prevention and lifestyle improvement.
The conference covers topics including new policies and strategies for diabetes control, prevention, and management, innovative approaches to managing diabetes complications, the latest research on diabetes in children, the latest insulin therapies and pump therapy, and other important topics.
The conference brings together senior attendees including diabetologists, endocrinologists, diabetes educators, neurologists, general practitioners, cardiologists, and dieticians.
