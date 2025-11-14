Keybank Launches“Money, Me & Key®” Financial Literacy Program At Cleveland Metropolitan School District

MENAFN - 3BL) CLEVELAND, November 14, 2025 /3BL/ – KeyBank, in collaboration with Everfi, proudly announced the public launch of its new schools-based financial education and empowerment program,, with a special event at. This program is designed to equip K-12 students with the essential financial knowledge and skills they need to thrive.

The event brought together more than 60 12th-grade students for an engaging and interactive afternoon of small-group discussions, led by KeyBank volunteers. Students dove into real-world topics such as budgeting, financial goal setting, emergency savings and planning for major life purchases. Through hands-on activities that promote critical thinking and personal reflection, students worked to build confidence in their financial decision-making.

“There is no better way to educate our youth and future leaders of tomorrow, than by giving them the tools they need to prepare,” said Dr. Warren Morgan, CMSD CEO.“We are pleased and honored to partner with KeyBank and Everfi. Thanks to the financial literacy program, 5-dozen of our seniors from Cleveland High School for the Digital Arts, had an extraordinary opportunity to hear from top bank executives and leaders from the local community, and share critical information on budgeting, goal setting, and future planning.”

Money, Me & Key®, and its schools-based programming, are cornerstones of KeyBank's commitment to communities and financial empowerment. Developed in collaboration with Everfi, the program provides KeyBank teammates with dynamic, up-to-date financial education materials to host free workshops in partnership with local nonprofits and community partners. Topics range from personal finance and homeownership to small business and retirement planning, with materials available in both English and Spanish. Launched in April 2024, over 1,600 KeyBank Money Mentors have delivered nearly 2,000 hours of financial education to clients and neighbors, including reaching more than 800 students across 21 CMSD schools, with schools-based programming.

“At KeyBank, we believe financial education is a powerful way to unlock opportunity,” said Chris Gorman, Chairman and CEO of KeyCorp.“By investing in young people and equipping them with real-world financial skills, we're helping build stronger communities and a more inclusive economy.”

“Money, Me & Key reflects our deep commitment to helping our communities prosper,” said Eric Fiala, Chief Corporate Responsibility Officer and CEO of the KeyBank Foundation.“This program was built with students at the center-guided by the perspectives of educators and community partners who understand what young people need to thrive. We hope this experience left students feeling empowered, equipped with the financial knowledge to shape their futures with confidence and purpose.”

"What KeyBank is doing in Cleveland is exactly what we need to see more of - they're not just checking a box on financial education, they're building a comprehensive program that works for students and teachers," said Ray Martinez, CEO, Everfi. "We know from our data that students benefit most when they have repeated opportunities to learn and practice financial skills. It's great to see KeyBank supporting their community by investing in their students' success.”

ABOUT KEYBANK

In 2025, KeyCorp celebrates its bicentennial, marking 200 years of service to clients and communities from Maine to Alaska. To learn more, visit KeyBank Heritage Center. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $187 billion at September 30, 2025.

Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,200 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit . KeyBank Member FDIC.

ABOUT EVERFI

Since 2008, Everfi has connected businesses to communities by providing essential education that builds trust and drives measurable impact. Using digital and offline resources, the company delivers personal finance and life skills education to millions of learners annually in both K-12 schools and broader communities. Today, hundreds of organizations, including financial institutions, professional sports leagues, and healthcare systems, rely on Everfi to deliver measurable outcomes that benefit learners and drive business impact.

