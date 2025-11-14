Global Teamwork, Global Impact: AMD Reaches One Million Meals In The Fight Against Hunger

MENAFN - 3BL) Since 2022, AMD and its employees around the world have joined forces with Rise Against Hunger to host 40 meal-packaging volunteer events. Rise Against Hunger is an international hunger relief nonprofit that provides food and aid to developing nations by coordinating volunteer meal-packaging events. It distributes highly nutritious, dehydrated meals made up of rice, soy, and vegetables to support education and health in countries facing a lack of access to food. The continued partnership reflects our company's long-standing commitment to humanitarian efforts and community impact.

Over the past four years, more than 6,000 AMD employees across 13 global offices have packaged over one million meals for schools, orphanages, and crisis-relief centers worldwide. With global hunger still affecting 8.2% of people, according to the State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World (SOFI), AMD is proud to help address food insecurity around the world.

“AMDers have the drive, the energy, the compassion and the commitment to giving back to our communities,” said Robert Gama, chief HR officer and senior vice president, AMD.“One million meals! We're really having an impact in the lives of folks around the world, and that's something to go celebrate.”

This achievement highlights the power of teamwork and our shared commitment to supporting those in need.“I'm inspired by the thousands of AMD employees who volunteered with Rise Against Hunger. Their teamwork and dedication embody the company's commitment to making a meaningful difference in the communities where we live and work, and to advancing the global fight against hunger” said Anne Fertitta, senior manager, Community Impact, AMD. With even more meal-packaging events planned in the coming months, AMD is continuing its mission to help feed the world.

