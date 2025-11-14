Secretary Rubio's Call With UAE Deputy Prime Minister And Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

The below is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke today with UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister continued discussions on our collective efforts to implement President Trump's Comprehensive Plan to End the Conflict in Gaza. The Secretary also emphasized the importance of achieving a humanitarian ceasefire in Sudan. The Secretary and Sheikh Abdullah affirmed the strategic relationship between the United States and the UAE.