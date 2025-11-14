Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Sri Lanka Holds Talks With Top US Official


(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) Sri Lanka held talks with a top US official at the US Department of State in Washington.

Sri Lanka's Ambassador to the US, Mahinda Samarasinghe, called on Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs, Dr. Paul Kapur, and Deputy Assistant Secretary (DAS) Bethany Poulos Morrison of the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs for India, Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and the Maldives, at the Department of State.

Deputy Chief of Mission Madhuka Wickramarachchi, Counsellor Chathuri Perera, and Defence Advisor Commodore Dumindu Abeywickrama accompanied the Ambassador at the meeting. Iris Kim, Sri Lanka Desk Officer, also assisted the discussion.

Colombo Gazette

