US And Sri Lanka Sign Historic Defense Agreement

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) The United States and Sri Lanka signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) formalizing the defense partnership between the Montana National Guard, the U.S. Coast Guard District 13, and the Sri Lanka Armed Forces under the Department of War's State Partnership Program (SPP).

U.S. Ambassador Julie Chung, Adjutant General of the Montana National Guard Brigadier General Trenton Gibson, and the Secretary of Defense Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha, signed the MOU marking a historic milestone in U.S.–Sri Lanka defense relations, underscoring both nations' shared commitment to regional stability, maritime security, and professional military collaboration in the Indo-Pacific to advance our common goal of peace through partnership.

U.S. Ambassador Julie Chung highlighted the significance of the new chapter in U.S.–Sri Lanka defense cooperation:“From wildfire response and flood relief in Montana to peacekeeping and humanitarian efforts overseas, the Montana National Guard has a proud record of service and professionalism. This partnership with Sri Lanka, reaffirmed through today's MOU, strengthens our shared resolve for a secure Indo-Pacific-building trust, readiness, and lasting peace through partnership.”

Sri Lankan Defense Secretary Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd) said:“This agreement represents a progressive initiative that will further enhance Sri Lanka's defense capabilities and reinforce the enduring partnership with the United States. Over the years, our two nations have long cooperated in areas such as military training, disaster relief, and defense exchanges, fostering mutual understanding and trust. This framework will open new avenues for collaboration, promote capacity-building, and contribute to ensuring peace, security, and stability across the region.”

Brigadier General Trenton Gibson, Adjutant General of the Montana National Guard, said:“We are honored to stand shoulder to shoulder with our Sri Lankan counterparts. Together, we'll build strength, trust, and lasting bonds that enhance the security of both our nations.”

Established in 2021, the Montana–Sri Lanka partnership takes a major step forward as the MOU formalizes a framework for deeper collaboration, strengthening professional ties and advancing joint security cooperation between the two nations.

Through the State Partnership Program, the Montana National Guard, the citizen-soldier component of the U.S. Armed Forces from the State of Montana, brings extensive expertise in disaster response, homeland defense, and global partnerships. Since 2021, the Montana National Guard and Sri Lanka's armed forces have deepened their partnership through joint training, expert exchanges, and reciprocal visits that have built trust and strengthened defense cooperation. Notable recent engagements include ATLAS ANGEL 2024 and PACIFIC ANGEL 2025, where U.S. and Sri Lankan personnel worked side by side to enhance humanitarian assistance and disaster response capabilities.

Under the State Partnership Program, the U.S. Coast Guard District 13 also welcomed Sri Lanka Coast Guard officers to Seattle in August 2025 for joint training on oil spill response, including hazardous waste operations, shoreline recovery, and on-water cleanup-sharing expertise to safeguard sea lanes and protect the marine environment.

With this MOU, Sri Lanka joins a global network of 115 nations partnered with U.S. state National Guards under the State Partnership Program (SPP). The first series of joint activities under this MOU is planned for summer of 2026, focusing on disaster response, maritime domain awareness, and professional military education.